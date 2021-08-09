CDC Shreds Its Own Narrative on Breakthrough Cases With Latest Data

Everyone must wear masks again, including the vaccinated. That’s the edict that is being reimposed in some parts of the country. The Delta variant doesn’t make you sicker and it’s not more lethal, but the unvaccinated are the biggest group impacted by the new spike. We have three vaccines that are effective, the latest studies on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine should calm the nerves of the eight million-plus recipients who received that shot. This comes as everyone is talking about boosters. And then, there’s the narrative about breakthrough infections, the vaccinated who have contracted the virus. It’s the reason why the mask mandates are back for everyone. And of course, this would cause a panic, which is why the media peddled it for days. Well, the CDC’s own data undercuts the whole discussion about a return of a universal mask mandate. What’s more is that CNN allowed this post to be published:

—>> New: More than 99.99% of people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 have not had a breakthrough case resulting in hospitalization or death, according to a CNN analysis of CDC data. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) August 9, 2021

About 99.999% of fully vaccinated Americans have not had a deadly COVID-19 breakthrough case: CDC https://t.co/e18cuSnmvq — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 3, 2021

More than 99.99% of people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 have not had a breakthrough case resulting in hospitalization or death, according to a CNN analysis of data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Aug. 2, more than 164 million people in the United States were fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the CDC. Fewer than 0.001% of those individuals — 1,507 people — died and fewer than 0.005% — 7,101 people — were hospitalized with Covid-19. CDC last published data on breakthrough cases through July 26. These latest figures include 938 additional severe breakthrough cases — 862 additional hospitalizations and 244 additional deaths — reported over that seven-day period. The CDC does not provide more detail about the timing of the breakthrough cases. About three-quarters (74%) of all reported breakthrough cases were among seniors age 65 or older. Of the roughly 1,500 people who died, one in five passed away from something other than Covid-19 even though they had a breakthrough case of the virus, according to the CDC.

Yeah, sorry—that’s not enough to induce national panic. Also, let’s not forget that most of the store-bought masks we’ve used for over a year don’t do anything against curbing the coronavirus. Anthony Fauci even admitted that in his emails—and they’re all made in China which is the seat of irony. For the unvaccinated, there are three vaccines available. It’s your choice, however, but the CDC’s own data is again undercutting a return to lockdown nation for COVID. The next stage here is vaccine mandates, but that’s a tale for another time. It’s coming. At the state and local levels, mandates are being doled out. For federal workers and the military, they’re being handed out. For the rest of us, the political class is on hold because we’re about to head into an election year. I guess COVID really isn’t that much of an issue until after November of 2022. It’s…science, right?