Boston Mayor on NYC's COVID Vaccine Mandate: It's Sort Of Like Slavery

The media narrative of bashing the unvaccinated is about to be gutted again. We all know liberal America and their media allies think the vaccination lag is due to Trump supporters. That’s not the case, which again shows that nuance is dead within liberal circles. The irony is that for a long time, some of the most resistant to vaccinations were rich white liberals. The Left blames conservative media, Trump, the GOP—anyone but those who have bred the skepticism which are the experts themselves. Anthony Fauci, the CDC, and the rest of these clowns have done well to undercut the whole COVID vaccination strategy. And is it conservative media really to blame? Around 40 percent of New York City workers are unvaccinated. The New York State United Teachers union, which has 600,000 members, said they’re against Andrew Cuomo’s vaccine mandate. Are these people die-hard readers of Townhall, Breitbart, or the Daily Caller? I’m guessing no.

To make things even more interesting, Boston’s mayor torched New York City’s COVID vaccine mandate for indoor spaces, comparing it to slavery (via NY Post):

The mayor of Boston said the city won’t be following New York’s lead requiring proof of vaccination at many indoor businesses, claiming the move is reminiscent of “slavery” and birtherism. Acting Mayor Kim Janey — the first woman and black Bostonian to hold the office — said “there’s a long history” in the United States of people “needing to show their papers” when asked Tuesday about the mandate unveiled earlier in the day by Mayor Bill de Blasio that requires proof of vaccination to enter indoor restaurants, entertainment venues and gyms starting on Sept. 13. “During slavery, post-slavery, as recent as, you know, what the immigrant population has to go through here, we’ve heard Trump with the birth certificate nonsense,” Janey told WCVB. “Here, we want to make sure that we are not doing anything that would further create a barrier for residents of Boston or disproportionally impact BIPOC communities.”

Is Mayor Janey a hard-core Trump supporter? Is she selfish? Is she a voracious reader of conservative media? Probably not.

Vaccine hesitancy is rather bipartisan. Are there Republicans in this group? Sure—but healthy numbers of Democrats and chunks of deep-blue America are also not lining up to get the shot. Mandates is not the way to go. Bribing them is not the way to go. And bashing these folks as bioterrorists is certainly not the way to go.