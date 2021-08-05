Joe Biden

ABC News Political Director's Summary of Biden's COVID Strategy Can Be Summed Up with One Word

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Aug 05, 2021 11:45 AM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

There was a moment of clarity about the Biden COVID strategy on the Sunday morning talk shows. It was not a showering of praise. It was a clear and concise breakdown of the current state of how this administration is attacking the virus. It’s a total mess. ABC News political director Rick Klein made these remarks on This Week last Sunday. 

“It is confusing,” he conceded, noting that Joe Biden not so long ago signaled that we were almost out of this pandemic. Now, we have new mask mandates and an array of COVID vaccine mandates for federal workers and the U.S. military. Local counties and states are passing mandates as well for their workers. And New York City is requiring proof of vaccination to enter certain indoor facilities. 


Klein added that there is very little faith left from the public with the health experts who have failed miserably in doling out sound advice. He did note that the virus has changed, but the messaging has been abysmal especially on the vaccine. There is no other institution that’s shredded their own narrative in promoting getting vaccinated than the medical expert community. 

These moments are few and far between, but it shows the level of failure here. Even some members of the liberal media are having trouble defending Biden on this—and COVID has begun to impact Joe’s approval numbers. The honeymoon is over. We have three vaccines that work. They’re effective against the variants. People want their lives back. The government should be focusing on getting the unvaccinated their shots, convincing them to do so, and hearing out their concerns in the process. It’s a multi-pronged strategy. They’re not doing that; they’d rather try and bribe them. That’s not going to work. And the more the experts dole out trash advice and the liberal media attacks them as country bumpkins—the more these folks will dig in, as they should. 

