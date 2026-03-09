It Turns Out Democrats Once Waged War on Married Female Voters, and Guess Who It Helped

In their attacks on the SAVE America Act, the Democrats have decided to lie that married women will be unable to vote because they won't be able to match their married name with the name on their birth certificates. It's false, of course, because women can show their marriage licenses to prove that name change, of course, but the fear-mongering is the point.

It turns out this argument was not just rooted in fear-mongering but also in projection. We know that now because we were just reminded that there was a time Democrats were fine with disenfranchising married women if it meant helping former President Barack Obama get his early political career off the ground.

Check this out.

Fun fact: In 1996, Barack Obama won his first elected office (Illinois state Senate) by throwing all of his opponents off the ballot.



One of his tactics for disqualifying them was to challenge signatures on his opponents' petitions by married women who signed using the wrong… pic.twitter.com/nZaqrR0kzj — David Freddoso (@freddoso) March 9, 2026

Here's more (emphasis added):

Democrats don't like it when you say that Barack Obama won his first election in 1996 by throwing all of his opponents off the ballot on technicalities. By clearing out the incumbent and the others in his first Democratic primary for state Senate, Mr. Obama did something that was neither illegal nor even uncommon. But Mr. Obama claims to represent something different from old-style politics -- especially old-style Chicago politics. And the senator is embarrassed enough by what he did that he misrepresents it in the prologue of his political memoir, "The Audacity of Hope." ... One local newspaper, Chicago weekend, reported that "[s]ome of the problems included printing registered voters same [sic] instead of writing, a female voter got married after she registered to vote and signed her maiden name, registered voters signed the petitions but don't live in the 13th district."

Incredible. Simply incredible. Democrats disenfranchised married women by finding those who used their middle names to sign petitions and challenging those signatures.

This needs far more attention.

I ran for office that year. I remember. Democrats challenged all of our signatures when we were at work — andieiam (@andieiamwhoiam) March 9, 2026

This writer also remembers when the Democrats were trying to recall Scott Walker here in Wisconsin. Some of the recall petition signatures included "Mickey Mouse" and they were allowed to remain standing.

Because it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

He made throwing candidates off ballots a thing in Illinois, and now they all try it here. It’s gross — Renee (@eeners) March 9, 2026

They tried to throw President Trump off the ballot in several states in 2024.

This is the kind of thing that radicalizes people



"Did you know Obama got his start with a bunch of political dirty tricks?"



oh really? So dirty tricks are good and help us in the long run?



"no, you're supposed to hate him for..."



Don't bother, I stopped listening https://t.co/OXbIMjTica — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) March 9, 2026

Yes, it does radicalize people.

"Hey, remember that thing we did to disqualify women's voices so Obama could win? Let's pretend that's what Republicans are doing now!" https://t.co/MRyvfFqRnR — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) March 9, 2026

It's all projection. Pure projection.