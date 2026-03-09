You Can’t Out-MAGA Donald Trump
You Can’t Out-MAGA Donald Trump
Why This NBC Poll on Dems and ICE Is Flat-Out Hilarious
Why This NBC Poll on Dems and ICE Is Flat-Out Hilarious
The Liberal Media Reaction to the NYC IED Attack Was Laughably Predictable
The Liberal Media Reaction to the NYC IED Attack Was Laughably Predictable
VIP
Democrats and the Stench of Desperation
Democrats and the Stench of Desperation
This Is How What Democratic Socialists of America Really Think of Displaced Iranians and Cubans
This Is How What Democratic Socialists of America Really Think of Displaced Iranians...
Everyone's in on It
Everyone's in on It
Intersectionality and Abandoned Leadership Is Killing the Democrats
Intersectionality and Abandoned Leadership Is Killing the Democrats
Accountability, the New Political Buzzword
Accountability, the New Political Buzzword
Stop the Harmful Time-Changing Ritual
Stop the Harmful Time-Changing Ritual
Kitchen-Table Politics: Why Prescription Drug Costs Could Decide the Midterms
Kitchen-Table Politics: Why Prescription Drug Costs Could Decide the Midterms
Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Veteran’s Identity and Using VA Health Care for 3 Decades
Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Veteran’s Identity and Using VA Health Care for...
Seventh U.S. Service Member Killed in Operation Epic Fury
Seventh U.S. Service Member Killed in Operation Epic Fury
NYPD Investigates Suspicious Device in Manhattan Vehicle After Apparent Terror Plot
NYPD Investigates Suspicious Device in Manhattan Vehicle After Apparent Terror Plot
NYPD Confirms Real IED Thrown at Protest Crowd
NYPD Confirms Real IED Thrown at Protest Crowd
Tipsheet

It Turns Out Democrats Once Waged War on Married Female Voters, and Guess Who It Helped

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 09, 2026 8:00 AM
It Turns Out Democrats Once Waged War on Married Female Voters, and Guess Who It Helped
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

In their attacks on the SAVE America Act, the Democrats have decided to lie that married women will be unable to vote because they won't be able to match their married name with the name on their birth certificates. It's false, of course, because women can show their marriage licenses to prove that name change, of course, but the fear-mongering is the point.

Advertisement

It turns out this argument was not just rooted in fear-mongering but also in projection. We know that now because we were just reminded that there was a time Democrats were fine with disenfranchising married women if it meant helping former President Barack Obama get his early political career off the ground.

Check this out.

Here's more (emphasis added):

Democrats don't like it when you say that Barack Obama won his first election in 1996 by throwing all of his opponents off the ballot on technicalities.

By clearing out the incumbent and the others in his first Democratic primary for state Senate, Mr. Obama did something that was neither illegal nor even uncommon. But Mr. Obama claims to represent something different from old-style politics -- especially old-style Chicago politics. And the senator is embarrassed enough by what he did that he misrepresents it in the prologue of his political memoir, "The Audacity of Hope."

...

One local newspaper, Chicago weekend, reported that "[s]ome of the problems included printing registered voters same [sic] instead of writing, a female voter got married after she registered to vote and signed her maiden name, registered voters signed the petitions but don't live in the 13th district."

Recommended

Why This NBC Poll on Dems and ICE Is Flat-Out Hilarious Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

BARACK OBAMA DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLINOIS VOTER ID WISCONSIN

Incredible. Simply incredible. Democrats disenfranchised married women by finding those who used their middle names to sign petitions and challenging those signatures.

This needs far more attention.

This writer also remembers when the Democrats were trying to recall Scott Walker here in Wisconsin. Some of the recall petition signatures included "Mickey Mouse" and they were allowed to remain standing.

Because it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

They tried to throw President Trump off the ballot in several states in 2024.

Advertisement

Yes, it does radicalize people.

It's all projection. Pure projection.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why This NBC Poll on Dems and ICE Is Flat-Out Hilarious Matt Vespa
You Can’t Out-MAGA Donald Trump Kurt Schlichter
This Is How What Democratic Socialists of America Really Think of Displaced Iranians and Cubans Amy Curtis
The Liberal Media Reaction to the NYC IED Attack Was Laughably Predictable Matt Vespa
Everyone's in on It Alan Joseph Bauer
Intersectionality and Abandoned Leadership Is Killing the Democrats Arthur Schaper

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Why This NBC Poll on Dems and ICE Is Flat-Out Hilarious Matt Vespa
Advertisement