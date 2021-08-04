To No One's Surprise, COVID Has Returned to Wuhan...And It's Not the First Time

Well, COVID has returned to China—and no one should be shocked. The virus that has brought misery, death, misinformation, and government overreach has returned to the source. Delta has broken through, and now China is back to its lockdown regime.

The good news is that those who are vaccinated don't make up a lot of the new cases. At the same time, this is China. They lie. They lived about the COVID lab leak. They lied about the number of cases they initially had; we all know China is the mecca of death and infection for COVID. And they lied about what they were using their NIH grants for concerning research. For now, what we do know is that lockdowns are back in China, and you know the rest of the panic porn peddlers are itching to lock us up again (via Bloomberg):

BREAKING: Chinese city of Wuhan to test 'all residents' after first Covid-19 cases in over a year - AFP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 3, 2021

China is confronting its broadest Covid-19 outbreak since coronavirus first emerged there in late 2019, with the delta variant spreading to places that had been virus-free for months, including the original epicenter of Wuhan. Delta has broken through the country’s virus defenses, which are some of the strictest in the world, and reached nearly half of China’s 32 provinces in just two weeks. While the overall number of infections -- more than 300 so far -- is still lower than Covid resurgences elsewhere, the wide spread indicates that the variant is moving quickly. It’s the biggest challenge to China’s strategy since the virus was first detected in Wuhan, the central Chinese city that saw the world’s first lethal outbreak. The country’s strict anti-virus measures, which include mass testing as soon as a case appears, aggressive contact tracing, widespread use of quarantines and targeted lockdowns, have crushed more than 30 previous flareups over the past year. […] China’s vaccination rate is close to 60% and among the highest in the world, but it remains to be seen whether the country’s locally-developed shots can slow delta’s spread. Most of those infected in Nanjing were immunized, and the vaccines -- which have been found less effective than Messenger RNA shots in clinical trials -- do appear to be providing protection, with only 4% of those infected in this current wave battling severe disease so far. Many of those have pre-existing conditions such as asthma, diabetes or high blood pressure, Guo Yanhong, an official with the National Health Commission, said at a briefing in Beijing on Saturday.

Again, let's be skeptical of all the COVID data coming from China. Frankly, I'm more concerned about how we're going to punish these communists for making all of our lives hell. Also, let's be honest here—COVID never left China. I'm sure you all probably know this, but just bracing for the "breaking news" narratives that the liberal media might harp on to justify the inane new COVID protocols here.

"Wear a mask because COVID is back in China." It's all eye-roll-worthy.