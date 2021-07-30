One Federal Employees Union Had a Stern Response to Biden's COVID Vaccine Mandate

Okay, maybe he will bite the bullet and go for it. Joe Biden is calling for a COVID vaccine mandate on all federal workers, but the real goal is for this to be a national policy. The Delta variant is here, though the strain isn’t more lethal, nor does it make you sicker. Still, it allows the COVID panic porn peddlers to keep fanning the flames of hyperbole and science fiction under the guise of a national emergency. As expected, Democrat-run areas are bringing back mask mandates. In DC, this variant is such an emergency that their mask mandate will go into effect…on Saturday. COVID will be in the DMV area by the weekend…it’s science. Instead of trying to level with people about their concerns, liberals did what they do best which is to have the government put a gun to your head to ensure compliance. Biden wants that. He made it known even with a midterm election ahead. And now, one federal employees’ union has responded to the mandate by simply saying they’re not going to force their members to get vaccinated. They’ll strongly encourage it, but it’s not the job of the government to dictate this policy to their rank-and-file (via Fox News):

JUST IN - American Postal Workers Union representing over 220,000 postal workers opposes #COVID19 vaccine mandates in a statement just released. pic.twitter.com/5iJ8RHk5HN — Disclose.tv ?? (@disclosetv) July 28, 2021

From USPS spox: "We don't have a comment at this time."



USPS just repealed its own mask mandate two weeks ago. Now there's uncertainty about whether it could return, along with a vaccine requirement. https://t.co/OGTdv0hGUX — Jacob Bogage (@jacobbogage) July 29, 2021

NEWS: USPS workers are “strongly recommended” to get covid-19 vaccines, but are NOT REQUIRED to be vaccinated as part of President Biden’s mandate for federal workers, per administration official. https://t.co/OGTdv0hGUX — Jacob Bogage (@jacobbogage) July 29, 2021

Confirmed @USPS 570,000 employees are not covered by @POTUS directive on COVID-19 vaccines/testing for federal employees but being encouraged to follow suit — davidshepardson (@davidshepardson) July 29, 2021

The influential American Postal Workers Union on Wednesday said, at this point, it opposes a coronavirus vaccine mandate from the Biden administration but encouraged workers to voluntarily take the jabs. "While the APWU leadership continues to encourage postal workers to voluntarily get vaccinated, it is not the role of the federal government to mandate vaccinations for the employees we represent," the union said in a statement obtained by Fox News.

The folks who deliver our mail will not be required to get the shot. That sounds like quite a significant chunk of those that fall within the federal workers mandate, huh? This all could have been avoided if the experts just gave it to us straight instead of this back-and-forth that has destroyed their credibility and cast doubt on the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine. This hesitancy is because of the experts. And the solution to boost rates was to disregard peoples’ concerns, make it mandatory, and subject those who are on the fence to scorn and harassment. That’s not a recipe for messaging success, but here we are.