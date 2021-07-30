CDC's Own Data Shows They're Peddling Science Fiction on COVID to Justify New Mask Mandates

The COVID circus has had many main attractions. We’ve had freak shows over variants, masks, the vaccine, social distancing, etc., and a lot of it has been backed by politically motivated garbage. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the driver of this clown car, has been a messaging disaster to the point where having him on television does more harm than good. The man couldn’t even get his act right on masks:

Holy shit this is beyond a must watch. Fauci is the biggest spreader of Covid misinformation in America. pic.twitter.com/hWPZw8xGIM — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 27, 2021

CDC to urge vaccinated people to resume wearing masks indoors in certain circumstances, as delta variant spreads https://t.co/DkJTQS7Vo3 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 27, 2021

Can we get rational healthcare reporters? It may help the constant hysteria. pic.twitter.com/vEylx9P4G6 — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 30, 2021

The variants aren’t an issue either. They don’t make you sicker and they’re not more lethal. Any news reports to the contrary are based on a rejected peer review study that’s been circulating around the CDC that so happened to be leaked to the liberal press. Oh, and breakthrough infections. That’s another main course item for the COVID panic porn peddlers.

Now, with Delta flying around, the CDC says we should to all wear masks in hot spot areas. In DC, everyone must wear them again starting on Saturday because nothing says ‘this is an emergency situation’ than waiting 48 hours to enact a measure that supposedly saves lives. Fauci admitted in emails that the store-bought masks we have hoarded for a year do nothing to curb the spread. Do masks work? Yes—if everyone got a custom-made one but we know that’s impractical.

The study that influenced this decision? It followed healthcare workers who were vaccinated with a vaccine NOT EVEN APPROVED IN THE U.S.



That’s right. So they’re not even using a comparable case study that can be applied to vaccinated Americans. — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) July 28, 2021

And just before the new decision was made, the study’s status was mysteriously changed - it no longer listed the study as “rejected after peer review.”



The site said it was a “glitch.” Pretty convenient glitch to happen just before the study was used to justify a mask mandate. pic.twitter.com/ybZ6UG5jOQ — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) July 28, 2021

If you’re vaccinated, stop reading about breakthrough infections. They’re rare. Very rare. The CDC’s renewed mask panic is about to be gutted by their own figures (via NY Post) [emphasis mine]:

As panic reaches a fever pitch over the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, new data shows there’s only a minuscule risk of vaccinated Americans becoming seriously sick with breakthrough cases. Out of 161 million US residents who were fully vaccinated as of July 19, just 5,601 caught a severe breakthrough infection and were hospitalized — an infinitesimal 0.0035 percent of the protected population, according to the latest CDC figures available on post-vaccination infections. When it comes to deaths, the risk is even lower, with just 1,141 vaccinated people dying from a COVID-19 breakthrough infection — or 0.0007 percent of those fully jabbed. Overall, the elderly were the most at risk of severe breakthrough infection, with 74 percent of people who were hospitalized or died post-vaccination over the age of 65. By contrast, 95.5 percent of total COVID-19 deaths and 97 percent of total hospitalizations in the US are among unvaccinated people, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said earlier this month.

This is like going on Web MD and trying to diagnose yourself. Don’t do it. Don’t fret. There’s nothing to worry about. For the unvaccinated, it’s still your choice. I got COVID, recovered, and still got the vaccine. I did it my way. I’m not going to be part of the Left’s insufferable campaign of harassment and scorn over those who don’t get the shot. Some can’t get the vaccine due to underlying health issues. A lot more have questions since the messaging on the vaccine has been ‘get the shot, but act like it doesn’t work’ from the experts. The result is—shocker—people think it’s ineffective. And instead of addressing concerns and reaching out to those who are on the fence—the Biden administration decides to offer $100 bribes. Again, this will be viewed as government prevaricating about the COVID vaccine’s rare but at times—serious side effects. People want to know more. I know parents for younger kids who are now eligible have questions. That will skyrocket when the vaccine becomes available to those 12 and under within the next year.

Really attractive and consistent messaging if your goal is to encourage the maximum number of people to get vaccinated: "Essentially nothing will change for you on a public policy level! Enjoy!" https://t.co/hap5q5idke — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) July 29, 2021

No biggie, just the CDC and NIH admitting they have no evidence of the recommendation they're making regarding masking the vaccinated pic.twitter.com/3qAqzfiVYv — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 29, 2021

"Face masks should not be worn by healthy individuals to protect themselves from acquiring respiratory infection because there is no evidence to suggest face masks worn by healthy individuals are effective in preventing people from becoming ill." — JAMA https://t.co/SEmJ82uGgT pic.twitter.com/hRkcINVxbH — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 30, 2021

From a DC nurse on the DC mask mandate: pic.twitter.com/9EwBD5hakp — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) July 29, 2021

Biden’s CDC Director on mask mandates for kids: “We don’t have any evidence” that the Delta variant makes kids sicker. pic.twitter.com/KYTmwkcmwN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 28, 2021

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) went on Tucker Carlson and shredded the new mask mandates that were announced this week, noting that natural immunity is dismissed. Studies show it’s as effective as a vaccine and that the rate of re-infection is also almost nil. It’s certainly not enough to cause concern. Kids generally don’t get it or spread it; even Biden admitted that last February. That’s tens of millions of Americans right there, coupled with the 160+ million who are fully vaccinated with the near 100 million who already had and recovered from the infection—we’re not going to see spikes the likes of which we saw during the holidays again. It’s over.

ICYMI last night I joined @TuckerCarlson to discuss these ridiculous new mandates. https://t.co/b4cOPvtrZI — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 30, 2021

Yet, a part of me knows why Biden wants this to stick around. So, the emergency conditions can keep those altered and insanely weak voting protocols from 2020 in place in time for the midterms.