Revealed: Fauci's NIH Gave Tens of Millions in Grants to Chinese Labs

So, we all know Dr. Anthony Fauci, the mayor of COVID clown town, gets very testy when you mention the National Institutes of Health, grant money, China, and COVID. Even more, of a reason to suspect that this was a lab leak. It’s a theory that the liberal media tried to suffocate with a pillow. They were wrong…again. The experts now say it cannot be ruled out. It looks like this was the cause of the pandemic. Trump was right. It’s getting to the point where maybe members of the liberal media like getting beaten up. People get off on that. Maybe it so happens that an entire industry has the same proclivity, or they could just be abject morons who don’t really know what’s going on past the DC beltway. Take your pick. You can make ample arguments for both. Fauci admitted that grant money went to China. Was it used for gain-of-function research for viruses? Well, we don’t know—probably. Even Fauci cannot say for sure what China used the grant money for; he cannot guarantee that they lied about their true intentions. Well, that’s great.

Fauci, gain-of-function research, and China is becoming a more salient topic of conversation the more this guy is invited up onto the Hill. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has been tracking Fauci’s remarks about this, noting the inconsistencies. Some have even accused the COVID czar of committing perjury. Paul did as the Biden DOJ for a criminal referral for Fauci for lying to Congress, something that Fauci denies he’s done. Sure—it won’t go anywhere but Mr. double mask also gets huffy about it. Why? It’s a red flag and we can see why now. The Daily Caller found that tens of millions of dollars in grant money have been funneled to China through the NIH concerning research in infectious diseases:

The National Institutes of Health has doled out nearly $46 million in taxpayer funds to 100 Chinese institutions in the form of subgrants since the 2012 fiscal year to conduct research into infectious diseases, drug addiction, mental health and other scientific fields, according to a Daily Caller News Foundation analysis of federal spending data. The NIH’s ongoing funding of Chinese research institutions comes amid growing bipartisan concern in Washington D.C. over the fact that U.S. taxpayers support research in a country that has violated international health regulations, stonewalled a proper investigation into the origins of COVID-19 and that may be in violation of the Biological Weapons Convention. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the NIH subagency led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, provided $6.6 million in taxpayer-funded subgrants to 27 of the Chinese entities, including the Wuhan Institute of Virology, to conduct research into allergies and infectious diseases, subgrant data pulled from USASpending.gov shows. One of the NIAID-funded subgrants, which involved the transfer of $428,000 to a Chinese government-owned institution in 2020 to conduct research into emerging mosquito and tick-based infections, states unequivocally that the U.S. will only receive the research, funded in part by U.S. taxpayers, upon approval by Chinese government authorities. […] Another NIAID-funded project provided $600,000 in subgrants to the Wuhan Institute of Virology prior to the COVID-19 pandemic to conduct research that involved the genetic modification of bat-based coronaviruses. […] Democratic Sens. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and Mark Warner of Virginia joined Republican Sens. Jim Risch of Idaho and Marco Rubio of Florida in a letter to President Joe Biden on Tuesday demanding a complete review of all government funding of Chinese entities engaged in research that poses dual-use concerns. “U.S. taxpayer funding should not support any collaboration with [People’s Republic of China] entities that pose health, economic or security risks for the United States,” the senators wrote. “The PRC has demonstrated lax biosecurity standards, violated the International Health Regulations (2005), attempted to steal intellectual property related to COVID-19 vaccines, and may be in violation of the Biological Weapons Convention.”

It's a bipartisan issue. Where the hell is this money going? Fauci’s credibility has been ruined by his inability to come to any solid decision on COVID. The mask fiasco is a prime example. If you question him, you question the science. No, you’ve been peddling science fiction, you funded whacky Chinese labs, and as the noted “godfather” of gain-of-function research—you might be tied to this pandemic. Some might argue you already are, doc which means you're partially responsible for the millions of deaths due to this pandemic.

Yeah, I can see why you don’t want any questions about that grant money.