Biden's Latest Offer to the Unvaccinated Shows the Extent of the Messaging Failure on the COVID Vaccine

What a nightmare. Government just did what they do best: make things worse. The Biden White House, the media, the political class, and the medical fascists we call experts all want COVID vaccination rates to increase. We have three vaccines that are effective against all variants of the coronavirus, but the messaging has been a dumpster fire. The experts’ inability to give solid science-based advice has proven catastrophic. These folks got political in 2020 and they’re reaping what they have sown. The CDC is in bed with the teachers’ unions. The mask mandate for schools this year might as well be called the Randi Weingarten carve out. Weingarten is the president of the American Federation of Teachers, one of the nation’s largest teachers’ unions. These folks colluded with the health experts to keep in-person learning delayed. It’s all in the emails. We’ve all seen it.

Now, with the vaccine, they say 'get the shot,' but we must mask up again. Get the shot but stay afraid. Get the shot but remain inside. Follow the science has been replaced with science fiction-based political gamesmanship aimed at establishing systems of oppressive control over the population. This isn’t about health. Deaths from COVID are low. They’ve been that way for months—but Democrats and Joe Biden need to keep this emergency power situation going because the government is addicted to this stuff. Hunter Biden is a crack cocaine addict. Joey’s addiction problem is far worse.

Those on the fence are right to be hesitant. They’re not comfortable because the experts love the play politics with the virus. I don’t blame them. It’s their choice. And now, instead of setting the record straight on the vaccines, the Biden administration wants to bribe the unvaccinated to get them. Don’t clarify, just offer money. Don’t address my questions about possible side effects—just give them money. The move reeks of contempt for the American voter. They’ll join if you give them…$100 (via The Hill):

President Biden on Thursday called on state and local governments to use funds from his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan to offer $100 payments to individuals in order to incentivize coronavirus vaccinations. The payments would be offered to newly vaccinated Americans to provide “an extra incentive to boost vaccination rates, protect communities, and save lives,” the Treasury Department said in an announcement Thursday afternoon. “Treasury stands ready to give technical assistance to state and local governments so that they may use the funds effectively to support increased vaccination in their communities, and Treasury will partner with the Department of Health and Human Services throughout this effort,” it said.

So, what does $100 do to address concerns from millions about side effects? What does that do to clarify the concerns that are causing the hesitation? Nothing. Here’s your money, now get the shot and shut up. That’s the new message? It’s contempt for the American voter in its most explicit form. It’s yet another episode of the political class and DC treating the American people like $10 alley whores in Atlantic City. Voters will see right through this. The bribery route is just the government’s frustration at not reaching total compliance without question.

I’m vaccinated. I read about the side effects. I got the shot. It was my choice. Some people aren’t as comfortable. They want more information. That’s fine. That’s not irrational, but the government just said, ‘here’s some money if you’ll just stop bothering me because I can’t get my crap together.’ Disaster.