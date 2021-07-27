Latest Poll About Liz Cheney Is Not Shocking at All

File this under ‘not shocking.’ She joins the Democrats’ effort to smear Donald Trump and his supporters as domestic terrorists. She stabs the party base in the back constantly. She gets into a tussle with the House GOP leader. She has openly said that she wants to purge Trumpism from the GOP, which is decidedly pro-Trump. When you’ve lost on both fronts, it’s time to go. She’s made enemies on both sides of the river. The liberal media uses her to attack the GOP due to her last name. Democrats get the bipartisan box checked with her on this sham select committee to investigate the January 6 riot. When she is of no use, they will turn. Why? Well, because Democrats are not our friends. And what does Liz do at the end of the first day of this circus? She flocks to CNN. So, again, not shocking that Lizzy is the nation’s most unpopular Republican (via The Federalist):

Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney is the most unpopular Republican in the country among GOP voters, according to a new poll out this month reported by Axios. While Donald Trump Jr. and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis led in a survey of prominent Republicans, with a 55 and 54 percent net approval rating respectively, Cheney’s ratings tanked at negative 43 percent. […] Another poll conducted in April by the conservative political action committee Club for Growth found Cheney deep underwater as she faces a series of primary challengers who threaten to oust the three-term incumbent. More than half of likely GOP primary voters said they would vote against Cheney no matter her opponent, while only a slim 14 percent said the representative could count on their continued support.

Cheney lost her leadership position. She might lose her assignment on the House Armed Services Committee. She doesn’t care. All she knows is that this is a principled fight for conservatism, which she honors by…working with radical left-wing Democrats. That’s how you conserve conservatism in yesteryear’s party. Liz is being played like a fiddle by the media, who keep her name in the news, and by Democrats who play on that aspect that conservatives have used as an excuse when it comes to election losses.

‘Well, we were principled in our loss.’ No, that sucks—and the party base had enough of the moral victories being used as a replacement for actual power on the Hill. You just have to win—no matter what in certain situations and you need to know when you’re being used, Liz. The daggers will come out one way or another after all of this is done. And if you think this select committee will be a nonpartisan exercise, you've picked up Hunter Biden's crack cocaine habit. This will devolve into a partisan clown show. And if you still want to keep your head in the sand, that’s fine. We would expect that from a Pelosi Republican.