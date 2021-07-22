Did You Catch the Reactions from Everyone on the CNN Segment About Fauci When Mary Katharine Ham Laid into Him?

Mary Katharine Ham appeared on CNN for a segment on Anthony Fauci. She was great, which means she probably won’t be appearing on the network for months since she expertly dissects the liberal media narratives. She’s too good at it. And the look of irritation that was exhibited on the faces of those in this segment was priceless. Ham called the play perfectly when it comes to Fauci and the media. The man doesn’t field tough questions from the media. It is a ‘fan girl’ experience and you can see that with his huffy and puffy attitude when questioned about gain-of-function research, Wuhan, and NIH grants. Our friends at Twitchy had the clip and the transcript:

Well, I don’t think it’s entirely a game. I think it’s that Fauci is a very powerful public official who deserves and rarely gets tough questioning in almost any realm. He gets frankly a lot of fangirling and a lot of just sort of forum for his ideas and he doesn’t get a lot of pushback. Senator Paul understood the assignment here. He’s asking about a tough subject that admittedly none of us are experts on, but I would like to know a lot more about. And despite his protestations, tough questions for Dr. Anthony Fauci are not attacks on science itself. This is something we should talk about. Further, Fauci has something to do with the numbers on his own level of trustworthiness. He has at least twice — and I will be gentle — in saying, at least shaded the truth about his Covid pronouncements based on his own judgment on what the public can handle. Now, you might think those shadings of the truth were noble, for instance saying that masks were not particularly efficient for helping protection back in the beginning of the pandemic so that they can be in greater supply for health workers that the end result was okay. But it did seed distrust of him with good reason. He also has admitted saying that when it came to herd immunity, he looked at polling to base his statements on much herd immunity would be the threshold we needed. These two instances are just facts. [crosstalk] Hold on, those are just facts. And it is an issue that a very powerful public figure was found to be shading the truth about these things. And it is a reason people have come to distrust him.

Fair. Accurate. And on point—which is why the other CNN guests and hosts were incensed that Ham took a blowtorch to the whole controversy about the nation’s top COVID czar. The segment also indirectly showed that it’s not conservative media driving the Fauci trust numbers down. As Ham noted, it’s him. It’s his antics that have been schizophrenic; the man cannot decide on anything to save his life. This isn’t an attack on science. Isn’t asking questions the very basis of scientific inquiry? The fact that people have questions about COVID, and the vaccine is not alien at all. And maybe, the Left’s moral outrage and their penchant to mock, smear, and subject those who are hesitant to vitriolic rants are exactly why vaccination rates are lagging. Fauci peddling science fiction also doesn’t help. One could argue the number of questions out there for some folks is indicative of the advice that was doled out by the so-called experts for months, and how it was an abject failure.