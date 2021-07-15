Democrats

Washington Post Columnist Was Triggered By One Word Used to Describe Texas Democrats' DC Trip

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Jul 15, 2021 11:45 AM
  Share   Tweet
Washington Post Columnist Was Triggered By One Word Used to Describe Texas Democrats' DC Trip

Source: Scott Gordon NBC5

I’m sure you all know about the stunt Texas Democrats pulled recently. To prevent the passage of bills they didn’t like, they simply fled the state. It was namely done to stop Texas’ voter integrity bill spearheaded by Republicans.

These cowards got a 30-rack of Miller Lite, boarded a private plane to Washington DC, and decided to lamb it. They’re milking it for all its worth too. We have these state representatives posting pictures of their fugitive meals on Twitter. And suddenly, this became a massive public relations move for the Free the People Act, aka HR1, which was a Democrat-led bill to nationalize all elections to ensure the party can never lose again. And by that, I mean, make it easier for them to cheat. 

We don’t have voter fraud issues in America, so says the Democratic Party, but let’s pass this bill that will make it easier to commit fraud in the name of…voter integrity. That’s the Left. That’s the gaslighting exercise. 

Texas Democrats’ goal was to prevent a quorum. Well, they failed at that as well. And now they face arrest when they gave to fly back to the Lone Star State. Yet, Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah lamented how people are saying these politicians fled their state. Why? Well, it makes them sound cowardly. I’m not kidding. 

Our friends at Twitchy highlighted this first, along with some good reactions to this tweet. CNN’s Chris Cillizza’s ‘journalists don’t take sides’ tweet was rehashed because well, we have yet another example showing how that remark is total garbage. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Justice Breyer Addresses Rumors of Retirement While Under Pressure From Far-Left
Reagan McCarthy

Tweeters Put Reuters in Its Place Over Cuban Protests Story
Julio Rosas
Tucker Carlson: It Looks Like There Was Criminal Voter Fraud in Georgia
Katie Pavlich

Fact-Check the Left: Did James Clyburn Lie about Democrats Always Supporting Voter ID?
VIP
Matt Vespa

The FBI Botched and Lied About Another Investigation
Spencer Brown
How the Biden Administration Is Secretly Moving Illegal Immigrants Across the Country
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular