Washington Post Columnist Was Triggered By One Word Used to Describe Texas Democrats' DC Trip

I’m sure you all know about the stunt Texas Democrats pulled recently. To prevent the passage of bills they didn’t like, they simply fled the state. It was namely done to stop Texas’ voter integrity bill spearheaded by Republicans.

These cowards got a 30-rack of Miller Lite, boarded a private plane to Washington DC, and decided to lamb it. They’re milking it for all its worth too. We have these state representatives posting pictures of their fugitive meals on Twitter. And suddenly, this became a massive public relations move for the Free the People Act, aka HR1, which was a Democrat-led bill to nationalize all elections to ensure the party can never lose again. And by that, I mean, make it easier for them to cheat.

We don’t have voter fraud issues in America, so says the Democratic Party, but let’s pass this bill that will make it easier to commit fraud in the name of…voter integrity. That’s the Left. That’s the gaslighting exercise.

Just in: A Texas senate aide tells me that a number of Texas Democratic senators have also left for Washington, but not enough to break a quorum in the senate.



A Republican Texas senate aide says that a quorum is expected and that they will likely take up SB1 today. — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) July 13, 2021

Texas Democrats’ goal was to prevent a quorum. Well, they failed at that as well. And now they face arrest when they gave to fly back to the Lone Star State. Yet, Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah lamented how people are saying these politicians fled their state. Why? Well, it makes them sound cowardly. I’m not kidding.

Can we stop saying “fleeing” the state, as if they are cowards or victims?



I don’t understand why we can’t just say they left the state. This was a power move. Not a weak one. https://t.co/gkg5Tswkks — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) July 13, 2021

There was absolutely nothing powerful about abandoning their taxpayer funded jobs to raise money for their campaigns with this stunt.



Not a single one can point to anything in the bill they’re hiding from that would disenfranchise a single voter. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 13, 2021

