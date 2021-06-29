coronavirus

Here It Comes: LA County Recommends Residents Mask Up Again Over COVID Delta Variant

 @mvespa1
Posted: Jun 29, 2021 11:45 AM
Source: AP Photo/Steven Senne

We've adopted science fiction as policy. It's been this way for quite some time now. 

Let's start with schools and planes. Neither are sources for so-called super spread. One's reopening has been hampered by teachers' unions and political shenanigans while the other still requires mask-wearing out of respect, not science. The science shows that the store-bought masks do nothing to curb the virus. Nothing. Dr. Anthony Fauci knew this a while ago, as revealed in newly released emails, and yet—we're still engaging in this political theater. 

Oh, and mask-wearing post-vaccination was also total nonsense. What all this amounts to is that the experts lied and thought they could get away with it. They wanted us to get vaccinated, but then gave us no incentive to do so and then wondered why Americans weren't getting vaccinated at rates they wanted to see. They also wanted a vaccine-only route to herd immunity while discounting natural immunity acquired from the tens of millions who had the infection and recovered from it. That's not science. That's politics. After months of lying, these clowns think we're going to listen to them. Well, maybe in liberal areas since I still see idiots wearing masks outside. 

Now, we have this drama with the Delta variant, and Los Angeles County is now recommending that everyone, even the vaccinated, wear masks again due to the variants: 

I don't know whether to laugh or cry. The masks we've been wearing don't work. This is like going into a nuclear reactor with just a raincoat. You'll still die of radiation poisoning, but you wore something, right? It's stupid. It's not logical. It's science fiction to think a raincoat would protect you. The same applies to wearing a mask now. It does nothing. 

And cut the crap about variants. We know this happens with viruses. It's nothing new. The Delta variant doesn't make you sicker and it's not more lethal. All the vaccines are effective against it. 

Enjoy your summer. Ignore the experts. Make Fauci mad and don't wear a mask. That should be your goal. 

