I’m Sure That Was a Productive Meeting: Al Sharpton Met with Biden and Harris on Police Reform

I mean, The New York Post cut right through this photo-op. Last week, Rev. Al Sharpton met with Kamala Harris and Joe Biden to discuss police reform and voting rights. It was closed to the press, so I can only imagine, given Sharpton's reputation, of what was said during this meeting. I'm sure it was…productive. If there is one person who shouldn't be quarterbacking anything on race relations, it's Al Sharpton (via NY Post):

The Rev. Al Sharpton visited the White House on Thursday to talk political strategy with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The controversial New York-based civil rights activist and MSNBC host joined a small group to discuss “the fight to protect the constitutional right to vote and to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act,” the White House said. The nearly two-hour West Wing meeting was closed to reporters and also featured representatives from the NAACP, the National Urban League and the National Council of Negro Women, among others. Sharpton told reporters on the White House driveway that the meeting was “very candid, no holds barred.” ”If we don’t put the street heat on it won’t happen,” Sharpton said. “We informed them this is going to come not from the White House down but from our houses up.”

[…] In 1987, Sharpton infamously helped publicize false rape accusations made by Tawana Brawley against four white men. Brawley and Sharpton were ordered to pay damages for defamation. He was accused of helping incite the anti-Jewish Crown Heights riot in 1991, which resulted in two deaths, injured dozens and caused widespread property damage after 7-year-old Gavin Cato was fatally struck by a rabbi’s motorcade.

Yeah, I'm sure you were all thinking Crown Heights and Tawana Brawley, especially concerning Rev. Al and his record on healing racial divisions. On the other hand, I will give the man credit for calling out "latte-sipping liberals" who want to defund the police. Granted, one slap down of a lefty talking point does not give him a clean slate. And he also called out progressives who continually want to perpetuate misery while refusing to recognize that we have improved race relations since Reconstruction. Hey, that's how your typical white liberal views America right now. On a side note, it is saying something when the Left has gone so far out there that Sharpton seems sensible.

But this guy, as one of the leaders on these topics—no. Nothing good can come from it. The stock has degraded too much.