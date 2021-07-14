A Judge Told A Capitol Hill Defendant Not to Buy More Guns. Guess What Happened Next.

Look, on a subject as serious as this, you probably should follow the conditions of your parole. Then again, I'm not a lawyer, this is America, and adults can make and face the consequences of their decisions. Take Thomas Robertson. He is one of the 500+ Americans who have been arrested and charged for their alleged role in the Capitol Hill riot on January 6. As a former police officer, the man owned firearms. He was told by the judge that he should refrain from buying more and turn over the ones he already possessed. Did he listen? No—he bought 34 more (via Insider):

Thomas Robertson, ex-officer of the Rocky Mount Police Department in Virginia, is one of the 545 people that have been arrested and charged in connection to the January 6 insurrection so far. The Washington Post was first to report the latest court filing. Robertson, who faces four federal charges, was released from jail in January. A judge agreed to release him pending trial, but one of the conditions was that he "refrain from possessing a firearm, destructive device, or other dangerous weapon," court documents said. But just four days after Robertson's release, authorities discovered eight firearms, including a Hawken Rifle and Smith and Wesson, at his Virginia residence, according to a motion to revoke Robertson's release order. […] The FBI also searched Robertson's home and "not only found evidence that Robertson had amassed an arsenal of 34 firearms through a local [Federal Firearms License] in Roanoke, but agents also found a loaded M4 rifle, ammunition, and a partially assembled pipe bomb in Robertson's home." Robertson has not been convicted of a crime. And I’m sure many will sympathize, or even support, his spending spree post-release. I someone share this article on social media with the caption “this is the way,” a reference to Disney’s The Mandalorian.

There are choices and consequences here. Robertson knows this being a former law enforcement officer. He made his choice. Now, we'll see what the consequences are if he's convicted. The larger point here is that people are getting arrested for their alleged participation in the Capitol Hill riot. Accountability measures are being meted out. Yet, Democrats still think we need a select committee to investigate this incident or no justice will be done. We all see the game here. They just want another avenue to attack Donald Trump and smear his supporters. The obsession with the former president on the Left was always unhealthy and creepy, but they're doing this because their thirst for revenge is not quenched yet. This is what happens when your entire ideology is engulfed in perpetual outrage.

Whatever happens to Robertson is up to the courts, but no doubt there are innocent people who are going to have their lives ruined by the FBI over a politically charged issue yet again.