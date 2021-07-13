Reaction to Tragic Race Car Death Is Latest Example Showing That Liberals Want You Dead

So, it’s a little bit of old news but what do you think of this guy here. He’s a troll. He wants to be ratioed. So, should we respond to him or not? I know it’s easy to do so, and I’m not different from others on social media when it comes to telling people to go chuck themselves, but this is just too obvious. Our friends at Twitchy had it first. They found tweets from shock jock Tom Leykis who cheered the death of some Georgia man at a racetrack because that meant there was one fewer Trump supporter in the country:

Trump has been out of office for nearly seven months, and these hate-filled losers still can’t quit him. They really have proven that Trump Derangement Syndrome is the herpes of the political world, it just never goes away. Seriously, what sort of low-life, insecure, unhappy, empty loser sees a story about a man killed in a race car crash and makes the jump to celebrating the death of a Trump supporter? Don’t answer that. We know the sort of empty loser who does that …

One less Trump supporter! https://t.co/0cz1HtnB0g — Fully Vaccinated Tom Leykis (@tomleykis) July 6, 2021

Sorry about that, Trumptards! Bwahahahahahahahahahhhhhhh! https://t.co/KTBnwoTTcc — Fully Vaccinated Tom Leykis (@tomleykis) July 6, 2021

And this isn’t the first time he’s said something awful.

Look, it’s a free country. You can say what you want. You already know there are hordes of people who hate us due to our political beliefs. Some are worse than others, but when it comes to this—he’s just trying to get a rise out of us. There are things that you should comment on and ratio for sure—but you can take a pass on this stuff. As for Twitchy, at times, they’re forced to cover these awful people, though I know Sam enjoys it.