Twitter Thread Nails Why Trump Supporters Feel the Way They Do About the 2020 Election

There was a ton of electoral funny business that occurred during the 2020 election. Governors used the lockdown to illegally change election rules. The case couldn’t be more explicit than in Michigan where Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson needed the state legislature to enact the tweaks she wanted to make. She didn’t; Michigan has a Republican legislature. Yet, it goes deeper, much deeper. And when you unravel why Trump supporters feel cheated, angry, and engulfed with rage over the 2020 election—it’s not hard to see why. In fact, I think most Americans, except for braindead liberals, would agree.

‘MartyrMade’ is a Twitter account that posted a lengthy thread that was featured on Tucker Carlson’s show. He nails why conservatives feel the way they do about the 2020 election which has its roots in the Russian collusion hoax and the liberal media’s nauseating behavior over the past four years. It also highlighted something rather disturbing which is that a nation cannot function if half of it feels like its governing institutions work to exclude them from the process. For conservative families that are patriotic, give their kids copies of the Constitution, and encourage them to enlist to serve in our armed forces, you can see why there’s such an intense reaction to when liberals trash the country, burn the flag, and don’t stand for the national anthem. Also, this account notes how intelligence agencies using fake evidence to spy on a presidential campaign would be received horribly by full-blooded patriots.

It’s a lengthy thread that summarizes everything. How the FBI lied about the Steele Dossier, how they knew it was Democratic opposition research, how Comey knew the document’s origins—and how everyone lied about it until they couldn’t do so anymore. Then, there’s the media’s pervasive gaslighting on the issue, coupled with their mob-like behavior concerning anything they find disagreeable, like painting Brett Kavanaugh as a gang rapist with zero evidence. To make matters worse, the media doesn’t care that they lie. When cornered, they don’t admit defeat—they double-down. And now with Big Tech censoring news, more gas has been poured on this fire. The thread noted how the media would react if Hunter Biden’s laptop belonged to Donald Trump Jr. I think you all know what the conclusion would be. Enough summary. Here are parts of the thread. The full exchange you can read here [emphasis mine]:

I think I've had discussions w/enough Boomer-tier Trump supporters who believe the 2020 election was fraudulent to extract a general theory about their perspective. It is also the perspective of most of the people at the Capitol on 1/6, and probably even Trump himself. 1/x Most believe some or all of the theories involving midnight ballots, voting machines, etc, but what you find when you talk to them is that, while they'll defend those positions w/info they got from Hannity or Breitbart or whatever, they're not particularly attached to them. 2/x Here are the facts - actual, confirmed facts - that shape their perspective: 1) The FBI/etc spied on the 2016 Trump campaign using evidence manufactured by the Clinton campaign. We now know that all involved knew it was fake from Day 1 (see: Brennan's July 2016 memo, etc). 3/x These are Tea Party people. The types who give their kids a pocket Constitution for their birthday and have Founding Fathers memes in their bios. The intel community spying on a presidential campaign using fake evidence (incl forged documents) is a big deal to them. […] At first, many Trump ppl were worried there must be some collusion, because every media & intel agency wouldn't make it up out of nothing. When it was clear that they had made it up, people expected a reckoning, and shed many illusions about their gov't when it didn't happen. 7/x We know as fact: a) The Steele dossier was the sole evidence used to justify spying on the Trump campaign, b) The FBI knew the Steele dossier was a DNC op, c) Steele's source told the FBI the info was unserious, d) they did not inform the court of any of this and kept spying. 8/x Trump supporters know the collusion case front and back. They went from worrying the collusion must be real, to suspecting it might be fake, to realizing it was a scam, then watched as every institution - agencies, the press, Congress, academia - gaslit them for another year. 9/x Worse, collusion was used to scare people away from working in the administration. They knew their entire lives would be investigated. Many quit because they were being bankrupted by legal fees. The DoJ, press, & gov't destroyed lives and actively subverted an elected admin. […] It's hard to describe to people on the left (who are used to thinking of gov't as a conspiracy... Watergate, COINTELPRO, WMD, etc) how shocking & disillusioning this was for people who encourage their sons to enlist in the Army, and hate ppl who don't stand for the Anthem. 13/x They could have managed the shock if it only involved the government. But the behavior of the corporate press is really what radicalized them. They hate journalists more than they hate any politician or gov't official, because they feel most betrayed by them. 14/x The idea that the press is driven by ratings/sensationalism became untenable. If that were true, they'd be all over the Epstein story. The corporate press is the propaganda arm of the Regime they now see in outline. Nothing anyone says will ever make them unsee that, period. 15/x This is profoundly disorienting. Many of them don't know for certain whether ballots were faked in November 2020, but they know for absolute certain that the press, the FBI, etc would lie to them if there was. They have every reason to believe that, and it's probably true. They watched the press behave like animals for four years. Tens of millions of people will always see Kavanaugh as a gang rapist, based on nothing, because of CNN. And CNN seems proud of that. They led a lynch mob against a high school kid. They cheered on a summer of riots. […] Then you get the Hunter laptop scandal. Big Tech ran a full-on censorship campaign against a major newspaper to protect a political candidate. Period. Everyone knows it, all of the Tech companies now admit it was a "mistake" - but, ya know, the election's over, so who cares? 22/x Goes w/o saying, but: If the NY Times had Don Jr's laptop, full of pics of him smoking crack and engaging in group sex, lots of lurid family drama, emails describing direct corruption and backed up by the CEO of the company they were using, the NYT wouldn't have been banned. 23/x Think back: Stories about Trump being pissed on by Russian prostitutes and blackmailed by Putin were promoted as fact, and the only evidence was a document paid for by his opposition and disavowed by its source. The NY Post was banned for reporting on true information. 24/x The reaction of Trump ppl to all this was not, "no fair!" That's how they felt about Romney's "binders of women" in 2012. This is different. Now they see, correctly, that every institution is captured by ppl who will use any means to exclude them from the political process.

This whole thread is a great read. Share it with your friends and relatives. Have a debate. See what happens. We’re not the crazy ones. We never have been.