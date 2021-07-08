Here's How You Know Dems Are Worried About the Violent Crime Spike...They Pretty Much Created

They bashed cops. They wanted to defund the police. They allowed armed leftists mobs to take over portions of cities. They let hundreds of looters go free. And people wonder why we’re seeing a violent crime spike in some areas, specifically Democrat-run cities. It’s a wake-up call. No one is pro-crime except for elitist white liberals who don’t really deal with real-life problems and view almost every issue through a hyper-ideological lens because they have the privilege to do so. Everything is an academic exercise to these people—and they’re swelling the ranks of the Democratic Party. They’re filling those war chests. Are we shocked they were given more control of the messaging here?

In the wake of this ‘hate cops’ mentality, New York City is likely to have a black ex-cop as their next mayor. The Left will say this is being overblown, and that the spikes aren’t as bad as when crime was out of control in the 1980s and early 1990s. That’s not an argument.

It’s only a problem when we approach say, 2,000 homicides in places like New York City. That’s the liberal counterpoint. Good luck selling that. Keeping suburban voters happy could help avert Democrats from suffering a total blowout in the midterms, so they asked a Democratic polling firm to gauge voters on this issue. It’s not good news…for Democrats. Violent crime is now considered a major issue, both parties agree, and now the party must navigate how to create a public safety message that doesn’t involve what everyone wants: more police patrols.

You know @TheDemocrats are getting rekt when they call Navigator to put out a poll for them… https://t.co/2NBg1Sjt73 — Michael McAdams (@M_McAdams) July 8, 2021

Missed this, from the Dem firm Navigator Research's weekly survey:



More voters now rank "violent crime" as a major crisis -- ahead of even the pandemic. #1 issue for voters



Not much of a partisan split, either. 52% of Ds rate as major crisis. 57% of Rs.https://t.co/Q14jPxa5wT — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) July 7, 2021

"Two of the top issues where partisanship is not as divisive along partisan lines include violent crime (52 percent of Democrats, 52 percent of Independents, and 57 percent of Republicans rate this as a “major crisis”) and the spread of misinformation" — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) July 7, 2021

Significant finding: Crime is one of those rare issues these days that's transcending partisan boundaries.



Explains why you're seeing a lot more coverage on CNN/MSNBC (as I tweeted earlier today). — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) July 7, 2021

Now, in theory, this isn’t an easy shift. The Democrats have endorsed violent crime for months. The Big Apple nixed cash bail which has allowed violent thugs to be let loose on the street hours after arrest. Portland and Seattle are a mess. Chicago is a mess. All of this occurred while liberals were spitting in the face of the police. But Democrats have the liberal media and they will do all they can to ensure that defunding the police was never a liberal initiative.