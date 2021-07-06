Stay Classy, Ladies: Did Some Members of the USWNT Turn Their Backs on a 98-Year-Old WWII Veteran?

Sports are ‘woke.’ Soccer has always been for communists, but professional football is not too far behind. Some might make the argument that it’s there already. Is it annoying? Yes. Is it insanely hypocritical especially when it comes to the NBA and China? Oh, hell yes. The fans don’t like it either, but the progressive mob is waiting in the tall grass. Actually, no—it’s not. It’s the companies who think that liberal social media users represent the country that continue to peddle this nonsense. They’re the real problem. Still, soccer has always been a progressive bastion. So, it’s not shocking that members of the US Women’s National Team took a knee during the Star-Spangled Banner in years past. It still doesn’t make it any less distasteful. It gets even worse when some members turned their backs on 98-year-old Pete DuPré, a World War II veteran, who did a rendition of the national anthem on the harmonica.

This was before yesterday’s friendly with Mexico. The USWNT won 4-0. Did some members of the USWNT turn away? It sure looks like it. People saw it live, but the communications team for women’s soccer denies it ever happened. Guys, they signed a ball for Dupre at the end of the game, so it’s all good or something.

This is not true. No one turned their back on WWII Veteran Pete DuPré during tonight's anthem. Some USWNT players were simply looking at the flag on a pole in one end of the stadium. The players all love Pete, thanked him individually after the game and signed a ball for him. — U.S. Soccer Comms (@ussoccer_comms) July 6, 2021

Richard Grenell, the former US Ambassador to Germany and director of national intelligence, called out the team, which led to a minor spat with pollster Frank Luntz. Grenell is the first openly gay person to serve on a cabinet-level position under the Trump administration, a point that the liberal media erases since it doesn’t fit their narrative.

98-year-old World War II veteran Pete DuPré played the national anthem on a harmonica before the @USWNT’s Olympic send-off match ???? pic.twitter.com/wnrOnZJhkC — ESPN (@espn) July 5, 2021

Every woman on the Mexican Soccer Team faced the flag & sang the Mexican National anthem.



Several woman on the U.S. Soccer team turned away from the US flag - while a 92 year old Veteran played the anthem on a harmonica.



Why didn’t @USWNT show the women turning away? https://t.co/8OCa7eToZD — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 5, 2021

#11 and #2 turned away from the US flag and the 92 year old WWII harmonica-playing Veteran who risked his life so these self-obsessed children could disrespect America. https://t.co/iPxxOSrLnW pic.twitter.com/awWjHFX90n — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 5, 2021

You are wrong. The flag is to the women’s right. The women facing forward turned away from the US flag despite their teammates facing them.



Here’s a picture of the whole team. Which one facing forward has their hand on their heart?! https://t.co/pklKwlHxGy pic.twitter.com/TgngxSPlac — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 6, 2021

Oh Frank….who is paying you to make this spin? They turned away. We saw it live. https://t.co/wWr6z0H4zi — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 6, 2021

If you watched it, then you’d have seen that some of the players who “turned away” still had their hand over their heart.



While facing the American flag. pic.twitter.com/75nLOh6eay — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) July 6, 2021

So, back to this commie sport, someone is lying. The tape and the screenshots are there. What do you think?