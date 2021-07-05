NPR: The Declaration of Independence Wasn’t Inclusive Enough

Well, for normal Americans, yesterday was about celebrating America’s birthday. It was also about beer, grilling, fireworks, and finally seeing friends and family now that COVID is over. It’s about coming together. Independence Day isn’t for liberals, however. They hate America. Well, let me be a little fairer—the liberals on social media really hate America. The endless thought pieces about how this is a racist holiday, how it’s white supremacy, and how it’s a celebration of genocide were pervasive. It was also historically illiterate as well. It was a classic example of how liberals simply cannot analyze history at all because their default setting is to retroactively apply 21st century standards to past eras. You must understand the norms at the time and just deal with it. Were there some bad things? Sure—but there are also other things to consider like there had to be unity to break free from Britain. One way to ensure that wouldn’t happen was to push for abolishing slavery during the Continental Congress. Freedom from the UK first, then emancipation second. Yeah, not ideal but that was the situation we faced. We would resolve the issue of slavery later in our bloodiest war.

Anyway, I digress. National Public Radio decided to post a thread about the Fourth of July where they hit on the same tired liberal attacks on the Declaration of Independence for not being inclusive enough. The 'wokeness' seeping through is explicitly and utterly moronic. And NPR offered another reason for why they should be defunded. We need to talk about how declaring independence from King George III was problematic because it wasn’t inclusive—now that’s some white liberal nonsense right there:

?? 245 years ago today, leaders representing 13 British colonies signed a document to declare independence.



It says "that all men are created equal" — but women, enslaved people, Indigenous people and many others were not held as equal at the time. https://t.co/dtE0z2Uabc — NPR (@NPR) July 4, 2021

The document also includes a racist slur against Indigenous Americans.



Author David Treuer, who is Ojibwe, says there is a lot of diversity of opinion and thought among Native Americans — a community of more than 5 million people — about the document’s words. pic.twitter.com/K64UXhMKDA — NPR (@NPR) July 4, 2021

In this thread of the Declaration of Independence, you can see a document with flaws and deeply ingrained hypocrisies.



It also laid the foundation for this country’s collective aspirations — the hopes for what America could be. pic.twitter.com/znLSGKWLaj — NPR (@NPR) July 4, 2021

No one cares. I was adopted into this country. It has given me a better life. Can white liberals just shut up for one day?