Suck It, Liberals: Manhattan DA Isn't Filing Charges Against Trump

The media and the Democrats have attacked him so much, lobbed so many conspiracy theories, and propped up so many shoddy legal inquiries into Donald Trump and his entities that it’s hard to keep up. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance had been looking into the Trump Organization for months. The Left thought this would be it. The Left hoped this would be it, that Donald Trump would be charged over fraud allegations. Not the case. Don is still Teflon. Vance is not going to charge the former president and liberal America is going to lose it. Even out of office, Trump still owns the Left (via Politico):

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance has indicated he does not currently plan to charge the Trump Organization with crimes related to allegations of "hush money" payments and real estate value manipulations, according to a personal lawyer for Donald Trump. Ronald Fischetti, a New York attorney who represents the former president, said on Monday that in a meeting last week, he asked Vance’s team for details on charges they were considering. According to Fischetti, members of Vance’s team said they were considering bringing charges against the Trump Organization and its individual employees related to alleged failures to pay taxes on corporate benefits and perks. It has been widely reported that those perks included cars and apartments and appear to only involve a small number of executives. “We asked, ‘Is there anything else?’” Fischetti told POLITICO. “They said, ‘No.’” “It’s crazy that that’s all they had,” he added. When asked if the meeting touched on allegations made by Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen and by adult film star and director Stormy Daniels, Fischetti replied, “Nothing. Not a word on that.” Fischetti also said that Vance’s team told him they will not bring charges against Trump himself when the first indictment comes down.

That’s it. Another ‘walls are closing in on Trump’ story has evaporated. And if failure to pay taxes on perks is where this all ended up, these guys really had nothing on this organization. Yes, more can come of this, but for now, pop some champagne and watch liberals have a meltdown.