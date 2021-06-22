As Reagan noted, it’s over. The Democratic Party’s attempt to rig our election in their favor is over. It’s done. The ‘For the People Act’ only got 50 votes. No Republican votes. The bill has more bullet holes than Sonny Corleone’s body. And Democrats are not taking it well:

Senate Republicans torpedoed the "For the People Act," a federal takeover of elections, on Tuesday night. The legislation received 50 affirmative votes along party lines, with no Republican support. Democrats were unable to overcome the GOP filibuster to move forward with the legislation. […] "The Democrats’ S. 1 is an unprecedented partisan power grab that seeks to undermine the sanctity of the ballot by codifying a federal takeover of local elections. The Democrat politicians act seeks to eviscerate widely supported voter ID requirements and use taxpayer dollars to bankroll political campaigns," Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a release. "Americans understand states should run their own elections -- not unelected bureaucrats in Washington, DC. As Democrats continue their assault on election integrity, the Republican Party remains committed to making it easier to vote and harder to cheat."

This was a major legislative defeat for the Biden White House, but the Democrats’ allies in the media are already on the offensive with the false narrative peddling. Let’s go to MSNBC guest Mark Thompson, who said this bill failed because of our nation’s past with slavery.

MSNBC guest, reacting to the failure of the corrupt For the People Act, says "this is a holdover from really the time of enslavement," and likens the bill's failure to "apartheid."



"Something's going to have to be done."

“This is a holdover from really the time of enslavement,” he said. He then went on to deliver a tired, inaccurate, and insanely ignorant rant about how the 50 Democratic senators represent 43 million more people than the Senate GOP’s caucus. That’s irrelevant. Yet, he threads the needle that this is minority rule, and that means—you guessed it—we’re living under an apartheid state. Yes, the upper chamber that has equal representation is a vestige of apartheid politics. My eyes cannot roll hard enough. Also, majoritarian mob rule isn’t what this nation was founded upon. We’re a republic for a reason. Just be ready to hear more of this nonsense in the coming days.

Voter ID is also an immensely popular policy that transcends across political, racial, and geographic lines, so maybe Democrats could stop drafting bad policy and naked attempts to rig election in their favor and they might get some GOP votes to pass things.