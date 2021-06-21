So, Did Biden Cut Military Aid to Ukraine? The Timing Couldn't Be Worse.

Joe Biden met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He got rolled. Given the lengthy history of pressers where he’s lost his train of thought, you know Putin put the screws to him. Biden is all bark and no teeth—literally. He’s grandpa gums. Putin is not afraid of being gummed to death, no one is. The liberal media tried to spin the G-7 Summit and the entirety of this foreign outing as something positive. It wasn’t. You can’t. And now we have these reports that we might be cutting military aid to Ukraine (via Politico):

The Biden White House has temporarily halted a military aid package to Ukraine that would include lethal weapons, a plan originally made in response to aggressive Russian troop movements along Ukraine’s border this spring. The aid package would be worth up to $100 million, according to four people familiar with internal deliberations. The National Security Council directed officials to put the package together, as Washington grew increasingly concerned over a massive Russian military buildup near the border with Ukraine and in the Crimean Peninsula, according to three of the people, who like the others asked not to be named in order to speak candidly about internal discussions. Officials at the State Department and Pentagon worked to assemble the proposal. But officials on the National Security Council ended up putting the proposal on hold after Russia announced it would draw down troops stationed near Ukraine and in the lead-up to President Joe Biden’s high-stakes summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. One of the sources said the package is still intact, and could be sent to Ukraine quickly. The Washington Post first reported that the administration considered and has now frozen the package. The fact that National Security Council officials froze the aid and the specific weapons discussed for inclusion in the aid package have not been previously reported. Key items under consideration for the package include short-range air defense systems, small arms and more anti-tank weapons, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions. In a statement after this article was published, White House press secretary Jen Psaki took issue with the characterization that aid to Ukraine was lacking: "The idea that we have held back security assistance to Ukraine is nonsense. Just last week—in the run-up to the U.S.-Russia Summit—we provided a $150 million package of security assistance, including lethal assistance."

Of course, the White House would say this, but would it shock you if this were to happen in the coming days or weeks? We already caved on a major Russian pipeline Nord Stream 2. Also, I was told not so long ago that cutting aid to Ukraine was an impeachable offense. It was grounded in a trash lie about some quid pro quo arrangement, but it was clear: cutting aid to satisfy a political aim was impeachable. Again, the quid pro quo circus that engulfed the Trump White House in an impeachment fight was a fairy tale. This looks like Putin browbeat Biden into making this decision on Ukrainian aid at a time when he’s moving close to 100,000 troops in and around the border. Russia already annexed Crimea. Democrats said touching any aid to Ukraine was impeachable. They’re not going to follow their rules; they’re Democrats. But I’m sure the liberal media will take Psaki’s word as gospel whereas Trump’s communications team was ignored. It’s the usual game, but one I would think the liberal media would stop playing since they get flayed alive for being wrong every single time.