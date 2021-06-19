Peter Navarro Lobs a Serious Allegation About Anthony Fauci Over Hydroxychloroquine

Donald Trump scored a major win over the liberal media. It’s a moral victory as he’s no longer president, but he can add another notch to the handle of the club that has beaten the media establishment bloody for years. Its face must be a bloody crater by this point. Hydroxychloroquine has finally been proven as an effective treatment for COVID. Russian collusion was a hoax. The Russian bounty story in Afghanistan was another whopper. Lafayette Square was not cleared for a photo op. And Hunter Biden’s laptop is real.

The hydroxychloroquine one is significant since it was weaponized heavily against the Trump administration. The president was trying to save lives and all the media did was attack him. It’s why they’re the opposition press. And Dr. Anthony Fauci’s refusal to endorse it caused thousands of unnecessary deaths. That’s the allegation that Peter Navarro, Trump’s director for now-defunct Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, said he had around 60 million tablets of this stuff that could have been used to treat some 5-6 million patients. Fauci refused to budge. Navarro did not hold back, calling Fauci an “SOB,” saying that he kept to his line that hydroxychloroquine’s effectiveness was based on anecdotal evidence. Not true. Navarro slapped scores of studies noting its effectiveness.

Wow! Peter Navarro absolutely unloads on "little twerp" Anthony Fauci. This interview is ??????



Navarro goes on to accuse Fauci of being complicit in tens of thousands of negligent homicides as this treatment has been confirmed to be effective. It’s another reason to hate Fauci. It’s another example showing how bad he is at his job. The man was wrong about testing, the vaccine (he thought we didn’t need one), and masks. He admits in emails that the masks we all wore for a year did nothing to curb the spread. Only Fauci can explain why he did what he did on COVID. He lied. He was biased. He is the poster child for the death of medical expertise. They got political. They wanted Trump gone, but now the population, except for woke liberals, have rightfully turned their backs on these political clowns. They’re not doctors. They’re DNC operatives. With COVID over, you can mute Fauci on your televisions.