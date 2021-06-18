Here's What the Chinese Defector Has Reportedly Given Us About COVID...But Also on Joe and Hunter Biden

As the media laments being totally wrong about the COVID lab leak theory, more details are coming out about the Chinese defector who has been taken into US custody. The man alleges that he has knowledge about a slew of chinse bioweapons programs and COVID. He alleges that the current pandemic was caused by a lab leak, and that bats were the real cover-up story. The defector alleges that while the lab leak was an accident, it was allowed to spread. Our friends at RedState wrote about this first, but Jen Van Laar has a new development. The identity of the defector has been confirmed and he’s a high-ranking intelligence official with the People’s Republic of China:

Matthew Brazil and Jeff Stein at Spy Talk reported on the “rumor,” and gave the name and background of the rumored defector: Chinese-language anti-communist media and Twitter are abuzz this week with rumors that a vice minister of State Security, Dong Jingwei (???) defected in mid-February, flying from Hong Kong to the United States with his daughter, Dong Yang. Dong is, or was, a longtime official in China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS), also known as the Guoanbu. His publicly available background indicates that he was responsible for the Ministry’s counterintelligence efforts in China, i.e., spy-catching, since being promoted to vice minister in April 2018. If the stories are true, Dong would be the highest-level defector in the history of the People’s Republic of China. RedState’s sources confirmed that the defector is, in fact, Dong, that he was in charge of counterintelligence efforts in China, and that he flew to the United States in mid-February, allegedly to visit his daughter at a university in California. When Dong landed in California he contacted DIA officials and told them about his plans to defect and the information he’d brought with him. Dong then “hid in plain sight” for about two weeks before disappearing into DIA custody. […] Based on conversations with sources familiar with the information Dong has already provided and its quantity and reliability, that’s simply not the case. Not only does Dong have detailed information about China’s special weapons systems, the Chinese military’s operation of the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origins of SARS-CoV-2, and the Chinese government’s assets and sources within the United States; Dong has extremely embarrassing and damaging information about our intelligence community and government officials in the “terabytes of data” he’s provided to the DIA. […] In addition, Dong has provided DIA with the following information: Early pathogenic studies of the virus we now know as SARS-CoV-2

Models of predicted COVID-19 spread and damage to the US and the world

Financial records detailing which exact organizations and governments funded the research on SARS-CoV-2 and other biological warfare research

Names of US citizens who provide intel to China

Names of Chinese spies working in the US or attending US universities

Financial records showing US businessmen and public officials who’ve received money from the Chinese government

Details of meetings US government officials had (perhaps unwittingly) with Chinese spies and members of Russia’s SVR

How the Chinese government gained access to a CIA communications system, leading to the death of dozens of Chinese people who were working with the CIA

Okay, so this goes well beyond COVID and bioweapons. It’s a window into the extensive and entrenched intelligence network China has established here. He knows the spies, who’s getting paid to be rats, and much else. The alleged studies showing the damage COVID can inflict on the world, specifically the United States only bolsters the lab leak theory. That it was intentional to curb China getting rolled in the socioeconomic arena. Trump had them on their heels, and this pandemic gave them breathing room. If China couldn't win, or succeed, then no one can. A totalitarian government that is conducting a high-tech genocide against the Uighur population is bound to do anything to accomplish their nefarious goals. Oh, and the Bidens are in this intelligence dump as well. As Jen noted, “Dong also has provided DIA with copies of the contents of the hard drive on Hunter Biden’s laptop, showing the information the Chinese government has about Hunter’s pornography problem and about his (and Joe’s) business dealings with Chinese entities.”

Yeah, not only is the COVID lab leak theory looking more credible by the hour, but also Joe being compromised by China and for being a shady dealer with his son looks like it got corroborated. You know, the 2020 October surprise that everyone decided to ignore. There are no more mean tweets, just a president who might be a pawn of Beijing. Nothing to see here, says the liberal media.