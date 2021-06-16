Rumors Circling That Charles Barkley Will Retire from TV in a Couple Years. Here's Why.

Former NBA superstar Charles Barkley might be looking for the exit regarding his television career. The Inside the NBA co-host has given us some great analysis about basketball, along with some great comedy bits, but the insufferable legions of the woke Left are now knocking at the doors of TNT. Barkley said that one thing is killing all the fun: cancel culture. Yes, you guessed correctly (via Fox News):

NBA Hall of Famer and TNT sports analyst Charles Barkley blasted his "bosses" at TNT, which includes CNN president Jeff Zucker, over cancel culture, telling 106.7 The Fan's "Grant and Danny" show that "you can't even have fun nowadays" when covering sports. Barkley railed against "politically correct people" during the Monday radio appearance, blaming them for taking the fun out of his show, "Inside the NBA," and vowed to leave TNT in a few years when he turns 60. "You can't even have fun nowadays without these jackasses trying to get you canceled and things like that," Barkley said. "Just having fun, talking about sports. I'm trying to hang on for another couple years until I'm 60, and then they can kiss my ass. I'm only working until 60. I've already told them that." "We can't even have fun anymore. We've had fun all these years, and now all of a sudden in the last year and a half, everybody's trying to get everybody fired, and it really sucks," he added. Barkley said that he and his colleagues' humor usually comes at a point in TNT's basketball coverage that they're trying to make a "crap game" more watchable.

Outkick added that in two years, he’s out the door. Barkley will be 60, which seems to be a major factor in his retirement plans but cancel culture clowns is making that decision easier. The man is an 11x all-star and has been inducted in the hall of fame as a player and for being a member of the “Dream Team” for which he won two Olympic gold medals. Barkley can’t be canceled, especially when he makes fun of San Antonio’s women. To his credit, he has not been shy at voicing his issues on political matters, some of which would not sit well with progressives especially on the issues of race. He’s one of the greatest players of all time. You can’t beat that with tweets about how he might be problematic, libs.