'Shut the F**k Up': Hollywood Actor Has Zero Patience for the Cancel Culture Mob

He's not the first and won’t be the last, but comedian Kevin Hart has had it with cancel culture. If someone says anything the political correctness mob views as disapproving, the progressive mob weaponizes social media to destroy that person, among other things. Hart was blunt and to the point with how he feels about these folks. He famously walked away from hosting the Oscars over past tweets that were offensive to the LGBT community. He realized he made a mistake, but he's also not shy from speaking his mind still. In fact, he says he's been canceled multiple times but is never bothered by it. That's the key. The cancel culture mob wants its victims to quit. You won't see that from Mr. Hart (via Entertainment Weekly):

While promoting his new Netflix film Fatherhood, Kevin Hart, the highest-earning stand-up comic in the world, claimed he'd been canceled "three or four times" over his career. In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Hart said he "personally doesn't give a s---" about cancel culture before speaking at length about the hotly debated subject. "If somebody has done something truly damaging then, absolutely, a consequence should be attached," Hart said. "But when you just talk about… nonsense? When you're talking, 'Someone said! They need to be taken [down]!' Shut the f--- up! What are you talking about?" The comedian is no stranger to public criticism. When his tweets and stand-up material containing homophobic phrases and sentiments resurfaced ahead of the 2019 Oscars, he stepped down as host, tweeting that he did not want to be a "distraction." […] In a 2020 interview with Men's Health, Hart said he finally came to realize why people were upset with him at the time. "It wasn't until close friends like Wanda Sykes, Lee Daniels, and Ellen DeGeneres talked to me and explained what they didn't hear me say that I understood. Then I was like, 'Oh s-, I did f- up.'" In his interview with the Times on Sunday, Hart said he's been canceled "three of four times," but was "never bothered" by it."





Bill Maher has also been a vocal critic of this push on the Left, saying that liberal America has become the fun suckers now. Middle schools can no longer be renamed after Barack Obama since it makes immigration activists angry. Ex-ESPN writer Jemele Hill ran into some trouble as well. This is a white liberal exercise that, again, suffered a broken face from their own boomerang as progressives' bad behavior started to be unearthed. Cancel culture cuts both ways. The Left sets the rules and then when they figure out their own rank-and-file are trash—the whole game changes, doesn't it.

