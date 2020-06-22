How a Conservative Commentator Turned the Left's Cancel Culture Campaign Against Itself

The left-wing mob is recharged and totally insane. They’re back on this cancel culture nonsense. They’re tearing down statues of historical figures they view as problematic. There is no reasoning with them. They’re the intellectual al-Qaeda of our time. You don’t negotiate with terrorists. As Lincoln, Washington, Jefferson, and Roosevelt are being targeted, two things are clear. This has never been about Confederate statues, folks. This has been centered on the Left’s hatred of America and its history and the bizarre fetish to rewrite it through a woke paradigm where no nuance is afforded to anyone. The far-left loony code of ethics, for lack of a better term, is retroactively applied here. It’s utterly insane.

Now, granted, I admit that the Left had a good PR move here. The Confederacy isn’t all that popular, of course. By targeting them, they’ve created a campaign that puts every historical figure at risk. It was never going to stop with Jackson, Lee, or Davis. Never. This was the flank march, the backdoor maneuver to smash all the people.

As you already know, the statue of former President Ulysses S. Grant was torn down. American history has dark periods. The Confederacy, for better or worse, is part of that narrative. It must be defended, so yes—I will defend all the statues because the alternative is what we’re seeing now: A roving band of historically illiterate morons whose main goal is destruction and nothing else.

Conservative commentator Jesse Kelly has decided to bring the war home for these clowns, compiling a list of institutions that should be canceled due to the Left’s new rules on this matter. If you’re a member of the liberal elite, you should be ashamed. The entire Ivy League was built on racism. Granted, some of you knew this already. New York City was named after James, the Duke of York, and eventual King of England (James II), who, along with his brother, King Charles II, created a global monopoly on the slave trade. William M. Rice, who founded Rice University, wanted the institution to be “whites only.” Elihu Yale, who founded Yale University, was a slave trader as well. Oh, and you bet some liberals were not happy with Kelly making fun of them.

FYI: I’m not stopping until justice is done. @RiceUniversity has until next week to remove this statue of racist founder William M. Rice from its campus. Or we will march on Rice. Rice believed that school should be “for whites only”. Not in my America. ??? #CancelRice pic.twitter.com/jAqXltoszY — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 22, 2020

Anyone displaying a ‘Yale’ logo in any form is championing the name of a man responsible for this genocide of Black people. Do black lives not matter? Seize Yale’s endowment and redistribute it as reparations. #CancelYale https://t.co/wkptCAXp8F — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 21, 2020

Hmm. That is interesting. But not surprising. Often the worst monsters put on a pleasant face for the public. Not surprising @Yale would try to cover up its crimes. #CancelYale https://t.co/qQaX82fsGQ — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 22, 2020

As they should. William M. Rice said Rice should be “for whites only”. There’s still a statue of him on campus. That statue MUST come down and @RiceUniversity should be for black people only from now on. It’s the only way to make this right. #CancelRice https://t.co/RhxzUwXB8L — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 21, 2020

I stand with @JesseKellyDC.



My own undergrad, @williamandmary, is named after William the 3rd...who profitted off shares of slave trading Royal African Company, which STARTED Transatlantic Slave Trade.



W&M must surrender ALL its $1 billion endowment.#cancelWAndM https://t.co/bBHIGRv4g7 pic.twitter.com/g5mgURMwfB — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) June 21, 2020

Most people know @CNN was started by Ted Turner. What you may not know is Ted Turner went to Brown University, which was founded by a slave-trader. Does @CNN renounce Ted Turner? Does @CNN believe slavery is ok? I sure don’t. These questions must be answered. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 21, 2020

University of Georgia was founded in 1765 and didn’t admit a single black person until 1961. The entire university should be closed down. It is a monument to racism and oppression. Black people are NOT inferior, @universityofga. #CancelGeorgia https://t.co/1wfYhgND38 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 21, 2020

Are you guys actually this butthurt over some statues no one even cared about to begin with? Jesus Christ — Chloe Dykstra (#BLM) (@skydart) June 20, 2020

Yale thinks gestures like a picture of a black family Elihu Yale didn’t get to enslave will distract the public from what they’ve done. #BlackLivesMatter to me, @Yale. Sorry they don’t matter to you. #CancelYale https://t.co/TItpn3a01S — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 21, 2020

America must purge its racist history. It begins with Yale, Georgetown, Brown, Harvard, and many others. We will not rest until these monuments to human suffering are gone. https://t.co/sbVbxz70q1 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 21, 2020

Watching @JesseKellyDC turn cancel culture back on the originators of cancel culture is the drug I didn’t know I needed today. pic.twitter.com/AjCl5AoZyn — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) June 20, 2020

It seems if cancel culture is to be executed fully, then the bastions of liberal power must be the first to go. For liberals, this is not how it’s supposed to work, right? Yeah, but these are your rules. Rice must be renamed or destroyed, as does Yale. New York City might have to be torn down completely. Again, we didn’t make up these rules. You people did. #CancelYale is now trending, and Kelly should do a victory lap for turning this idiotic fetish among American liberals against itself. They thought they were pure. They thought they were right. Instead, they are, as they have always been, historically illiterate idiots who now deserve the dunce cap and canning. We’ll be waiting to see if these left-wing bastions will change. I doubt it. But it sucks when you get a face full of buckshot, huh?