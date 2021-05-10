Bill Maher: Liberals Are the Fun Suckers Now

Well, this was bound to happen. You all know that I’m not a Bill Maher hater. He rips conservatives, yes—but has been equally brutal to progressives and the ‘woke’ on campus. He bashes cancel culture. He mocks the speech codes that trigger the far left. And he’s not afraid to call out radical Islam. Maher has been on fire recently, telling the medical experts to quit mixing politics with their COVID theater. He also had probably one of the best commentaries about the January 6 Capitol Hill riot. He chose not to go the lazy route and took a nuanced approach regarding that day’s events and the shooting death of Ashli Babbitt. So, take this one with a grain of salt, folks. And if you’re truly offended, well—you’re just proving his point.

Maher touched on the Matt Gaetz story, where the die-hard Trump supporter and Floridian Republican congressman has been embroiled in a sex scandal with a younger woman. She’s 17-years-old. If that allegation is true, well, something needs to happen legally. For now, Gaetz is known to attend some parties where drugs are present and people having sex. Look, here’s my libertarian side: I don’t really care about any of partying, drugs, and consenting adults doing whatever. Yet, Maher noticed something odd happening between the parties with this story. They’ve switched roles. The GOP is doing having fun, while the Democrats are acting like the Public Morals Bureau. As Maher noted, which is true, conservatives were the ones whose backsides were clenched so tight that you could grind diamonds to dust. Maher's build-up rips the 1980s conservative establishment but it actually tees him up to go after the woke Left, who he says are millennials who embodied all the bad characteristics Southern Baptist. The Left is the ones for speech codes, blacklists, and cancel culture now. They’re the ‘fun-suckers’ (via The Hill):





Once upon a time, the right were the ones offended by everything. They were the party of speech codes and blacklists and moral panics and demanding some TV show had to go,” Maher said on his show. “Well now that’s us. We’re the fun-suckers now. We suck the fun out of everything: Halloween, the Oscars, childhood, Twitter, comedy,” he added. […] He maintained that Democrats "can’t tell the difference between Anthony Weiner and Al Franken," referring to allegations of sexual misconduct against the two former Democratic politicians, and went after the party for former Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.) being pushed to step down when nude photos of her were leaked. The host compared the examples to several instances of Republicans engaging in behavior that he said the GOP would have previously condemned, mentioning former House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) working for a marijuana company and former Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. and his wife acknowledging a past affair. "We need to restore the natural order of things. I don't want to live in a world where liberals are the uptight ones and conservatives do drugs and get laid," Maher joked, adding that "Democrats are the party of free love and fun and forgetting where you parked your car."

The HBO host noted if Democrats really want to take on this role or moral protector against anything offensive, they must erase all their heroes: FDR, JFK, RFK, Martin Luther King, and others all have to go for various improprieties.

I think it’s a funny bit. He’s a comedian from the LA area, guys. Don’t let him get under your skin too much because in many ways he’s right. He was right about conservatives being too uptight in the past and he’s certainly on the money regarding how the Left behaves today.