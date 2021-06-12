ICYMI: Tucker Carlson Tore Anthony Fauci to Pieces Over His Damning COVID Emails

Well, when the COVID emails were exposed, Dr. Anthony Fauci really had nowhere to go. It’s why he says if you attack him, you’re attacking science. Right, and if you attack me, you’re all anti-Asian. It’s idiocy. He’s an idiot. The emails are damning. They show he’s a serial liar. Yet, these are noble lies which is probably what Fauci tells himself to justify this fiasco. He knew about COVID possibly being a lab leak mishap back in January of 2020. He knew the store-bought masks were useless at curbing the spread. Yet, he got on the ‘mask up’ train and decided to go about a campaign to torch the nation’s economy over a virus with a 90+ percent survivability rate.

Carlson said that they respected Fauci at first; they had him on the show. Yet, as time passed and the experts peddled more lies and outright science fiction, the truth slowly came out: Fauci was just another sleazeball bureaucrat (via Fox News):

Tucker Carlson segment on Dr. Fauci's emails, which show his implication in the gain-of-function research that may have led to covid-19:



"From the beginning, Tony Fauci was worried that the public might conclude covid had originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology." pic.twitter.com/OaW98mwOj9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 3, 2021

The utter fraudulence of Tony Fauci is obvious now, and it’s widely acknowledged. But it was not always obvious. In March of last year, we interviewed Fauci on this show. We treated him with respect. We took his answers seriously. We’re Americans, so we assumed the man in charge of protecting the United States from COVID must be impressive and rational. We also assumed he was honest. But we were wrong. It soon became clear that Tony Fauci was just another sleazy federal bureaucrat — deeply political and often dishonest. More shocking, we then learned that Fauci himself was implicated in the very pandemic he’d been charged with fighting. Fauci supported the grotesque and dangerous experiments that appear to have made COVID possible. We came to these conclusions incrementally, spurred by evidence that accumulated over the course of a year. Tonight, we have the mother lode. Thanks to a freedom of information request from Buzzfeed, we have thousands of emails to and from Tony Fauci, going back to the early winter of 2020. Collectively, they show that from the beginning, Fauci was worried the public might conclude that COVID originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Why was Fauci be concerned that Americans would conclude that? Possibly because Tony Fauci knew perfectly well he’d funded gain-of-function experiments at that same laboratory.

Carlson added that the emails show that Fauci might have committed perjury concerning his ties to the grant allocation and gain of function research on viruses. The Fox News host wondered what are Fauci, the NIH, and others so worried about concerning the Wuhan lab leak theory? They seemed worried that it wasn’t a natural virus. Is there a cover-up? What’s going on?

At the very least, they wanted Trump gone and really got the panic porn going. In doing so, they ignored the cancer of misinformation they were spreading. Was this done to boot Trump? I’ll say yes. Trump is gone, but the fallout is that the CDC, Fauci, and the rest of the expert community can only speak among themselves. We’ve stopped listening to them. We should for years. They lied. These lies propped up the lockdown regime that torched the economy, made our kids learn nothing for a year, and led to a teen suicide attempt spike the likes of which we haven’t seen, especially among girls. But there are no more mean tweets, right guys.

They were wrong about masks, testing capacity, and the vaccine. And Fauci’s political bias is also present in these emails, where he praises killer Andrew Cuomo, who is responsible for 10,000+ deaths over his nursing home order but attacked Ron DeSantis of Florida who did protect his state’s most vulnerable population.

Fauci is a fraud. The CDC is a fraud. The experts lied. Don’t listen to them anymore.