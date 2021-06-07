He Knew? Fauci Warned that COVID Pandemic Could Be Due to a Lab Leak Last Spring

The more we learn about Dr. Anthony Fauci, the more he looks like the mad scientist than the savior. It’s that line from The Dark Knight: “You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.” Okay, maybe it’s not exactly like that since liberal America still view Tony as a male version of Mother Theresa on COVID, but this guy was part of the operation that gave hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants to Wuhan Institute of Virology via the NIH’s ties to the EcoHealth Alliance. This lab is where they were supposedly screwing around with bats. Fauci admitted he cannot be sure if the grant money was used for something else, like gain of function research that makes viruses more lethal and transmissible in the hopes of preparing for how to fight the pathogen.

The Wuhan lab leak theory isn’t new. We knew about this months ago. The liberal media has just decided to take their heads out of the sand. Oh, they’re going to act as they stumbled upon this bombshell. They didn’t. When the COVID pandemic was running rampant last spring, it was Fauci who lobbed the theory that this virus escaped from a lab. He briefed world health officials. So, the guy knew? He knew (via NY Post):

White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci briefed world leaders more than a year ago on fears that COVID-19 had leaked from a Chinese laboratory, former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb has revealed. “I was told at that time, back in the spring [of 2020], that Dr. Fauci had gone over to a meeting of world health leaders in Europe around the World Health Assembly, and actually briefed them on the information that they were looking at — that this could have been a potential lab leak, that this strain looked unusual,” Gottlieb told CBS News on Sunday. “So those discussions were going on,” the former head of the Food and Drug Administration insisted on “Face the Nation” of suspicions over the Wuhan Institute of Virology in the epicenter of the pandemic. […] Scientists now say the coronavirus has “damning” sequencing that suggests it had human input. But even if Fauci thought the contagion looked natural, he should never have dismissed the lab-leak theory so readily, Gottlieb said.

In emails obtained via FOIA, the president of the EcoHealth Alliance thanked Fauci for dispelling the lab leak theory to the media. Fauci is a believer in the noble lie. He’s lied about COVID, the protocols, and the science behind it for over a year that propped up the lockdown regime. We now know why. There was no science. He admitted his mask-wearing post-vaccination was political theater. He also said that store-bought masks do nothing to curb the spread. This stuff was not going to be buried, doc. You’re a public official. Records can be requested, and this noble lie addiction not only has killed your credibility but that of the NIH and broader medical expert community as well. You don’t need to go to medical school to know that death is not treatable. There’s no rehabilitation for this epic operation in myth peddling concerning COVID medical advice. There is no reason to believe Fauci, the CDC, or any one of these clowns again, especially since they’ve shown such a willingness to lie and politicize the science to feed a broader effort in trying to boot presidents they don’t like.