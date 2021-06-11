Nice Job, Teachers' Unions & Dr. Fauci: Teen Suicides Surged Amid COVID Lockdown Regime

This wasn’t a shocking find. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that teen suicide attempts soared amid the COVID pandemic. Schools were shut down and even after it was discovered that these places were not a source of so-called super spread, teachers’ unions refused to allow in-person learning. Mental health issues for kids were a mess last year, as social interaction and lack of learning took their toll. Dr. Fauci, COVID czar extraordinaire, was peddling fear like a crack cocaine dealer, while teachers’ unions wanted to keep their members happy being on permanent vacation. They also wanted to flex their political muscle. As a result, teen suicide attempts spiked, so take a bow, educators. You played a part in fostering an environment that drives kids to kill themselves (via NBC NY):

In addition to teen suicides going up, non-teen suicides went up, domestic violence went up, murders went up in most cities, child abuse went up, etc. There's a real cost of "lockdowns" that's beyond economic. — Chris Surprenant (@CWSurprenant) June 11, 2021

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday paints a jarring picture of the pandemic's impact on America's youth -- a soaring suicide attempt rate for kids age 12 to 17, most notably among adolescent girls. Emergency department visits for suspected suicide attempts among U.S. girls in that age group rose by nearly 51% between February and March of this year versus the comparable pre-pandemic period in 2019, the CDC found. The rate for boys age 12 to 17 also increased but by a much lesser amount (3%). Suspected suicide attempts among adolescents age 12 to 17 initially showed a decline in spring 2020 -- the peak of the pandemic -- compared with spring the year before, but the rate of weekly emergency department visits for those cases increased as the pandemic progressed and the months of isolation continued. […] The CDC study did not try to assess potential risk factors for suicide attempts, but acknowledges young people might present higher risk because they were particular affected by lack of connectedness to schools, teachers and beers and anxiety about family health and economic problems, among other pandemic-related challenges.

This is the true cost of the lockdowns. In Clark County, their school board was rushing to reopen after a spate of student suicides. A young boy killed himself in Texas due to depression over the lockdown and even San Francisco which is Venezuela-lite when it comes to governance sued its school board to reopen over student deaths.

