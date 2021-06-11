Disgraced Ex-FBI Agent Peter Strzok Had Suspicions About Who Was Leaking Trump-Russia Info

Disgraced ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok is back. He's emerged from the bunker after being fired following the Russian collusion fiasco that embarrassed the FBI. Why? Well, he wants to let everyone know who he thinks leaked sensitive Trump-Russia collusion information to the media. Yeah, I'm not sure what to think about this, but Chuck Ross at the Washington Free Beacon has more:

Peter Strzok, the top FBI investigator on the inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 election, sent text messages to colleagues in March 2017 speculating that Democrats from the House Intelligence Committee and on the so-called Gang of Eight were behind media leaks. The messages could shed new light on a New York Times report that prosecutors subpoenaed Apple for metadata from the phones of Reps. Adam Schiff (D., Calif.) and Eric Swalwell (D., Calif.) as part of the leak hunt. Schiff is chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and Swalwell has served on the panel since 2015. Prosecutors sought the lawmakers’ records in order to ascertain the sources for stories published in 2017 and 2018 regarding possible links between Trump associates and Russians. Prosecutors empaneled a grand jury as part of the probe, which was quietly closed without charges. Schiff and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) decried the report, saying that Trump weaponized the Justice Department to investigate his political opponents. But Strzok’s FBI text messages show that even investigators scrutinizing Trump suspected that Democrats were behind two separate leaks to reporters. Strzok wrote on March 17, 2017, of a leak of documents to an unnamed reporter who he said "has great sources on [the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence], especially minority side." Democrats were in the minority of Congress at the time. Strzok also suggested in a message on March 23, 2017, that Democrats on the Gang of Eight were sources for a CNN story about the Russia probe.

And of course, ex-Senate Intel aide James Wolfe leaked like a madman to his journalist-mistress and other reporters about Carter Page. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 11, 2021

I mean, this doesn't absolve Strzok for what he did, but it would confirm what we already knew about Swalwell, who's already compromised for allegedly sleeping with Chinese spies, and Adam Schiff. Schiff is a leaking machine and it's not shocking that House Democrats would do this with their allies in the media. But the FBI and DOJ also reportedly had a leaking strategy as well. The enemies to Trump were everywhere.

Strzok was a top counterintelligence agent who signed off on the initial investigation into Trump-Russia collusion in the summer of 2016. That investigative adventure eventually was taken over by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Strzok was also having an extramarital affair with bureau lawyer Lisa Page, where the two exchanged tens of thousands of anti-Trump texts, even declaring how the nation's preeminent law enforcement and domestic intelligence agency would "stop" Trump from becoming president. These communications were the reason why he got the ax. Strzok was also a point person on the analysis of Hillary Clinton's email server, which she used for official business and was not secure. Classified material did pass through it, but Clinton got a tongue lashing but was not charged. Strzok and Page fretted that the FBI was being too hard on her. It's this sort of bias that tarnished the FBI as an independent investigative body. There are still some bad hombres there and in the DOJ overall who got away with peddling this Trump-Russia collusion myth to hurt a president they didn't like.