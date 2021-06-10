Sorry, AP, If That's What Hamas Was Developing in the Building, It Deserved to Be Leveled

A ceasefire has been reached. The Israeli government is about to be without Benjamin Netanyahu at the helm for the first time in 12 years. And the justification for an Israeli airstrike that leveled a building containing Associated Press and Al-Jazeera offices just became clearer. The radical Islamic terror group Hamas started the recent conflict in Gaza, where they fired over 4,000 rockets into Israel. Israel responded. Hamas was also in the building containing media offices, which caused an uproar.

Former AP journalists noted that they saw Hamas in and around the building for years. Israel said there were intelligence offices there. Sorry, when Hamas is in the same building as you are and they decide to fight with Israel again to fulfill their genocidal tendencies, you might be a target. It goes without saying, maybe you should have a workspace in the same location as a terror group. Well, we’re now hearing that Hamas was developing an Iron Dome jamming device in the building (via Fox News):

Hamas tried to develop Iron Dome-busting technology in the same building in Gaza as AP’s offices, @giladerdan1 said in a meeting with AP CEO Gary Pruitt and @PhillipsIan yesterday — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) June 8, 2021

Israeli Ambassador to the UN and US Gilad Erdan told the Associated Press on Monday that the Palestinian terror group Hamas was using its now destroyed Gaza building to obstruct the Iron Dome missile defense system, according to the Jerusalem Post and the Times of Israel. "That is why it was prioritized [as a target] by the IDF during last month’s operation,’" the Times of Israel reported about the meeting between Erdan and the AP's Gary Pruitt and Ian Phillips. […] "Entirely legitimate," international human rights lawyer Arsen Ostrovsky said following the reports.

Israeli Ambassador tells AP that Hamas was developing ‘iron dome’ jamming system in building they destroyed @Hadas_Gold reports pic.twitter.com/FFB9VbnIBq — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) June 8, 2021

It was a legitimate military target. Those are the words that should be written when reporting on this incident. The Iron Dome defense system has been what’s protecting innocent Israelis. It intercepts some 90 percent of the rockets. It’s an essential defense system—and Hamas was trying to screw with it to up the body count because that’s what terrorists do. Sadly, the liberal media decided to side with the terrorists.