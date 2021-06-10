NY Islanders' Fans United and Did Something That Should Give You Chills...And It Probably Triggered Libs

Well, congratulations, New York Islanders fans. You’re in the semifinals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. You picked off the Bruins in six games. And you also gave us chills. Well, for real Americans, it gave us chills. Prior to the start of game 6, singer Nicole Raviv kicked off the event with her rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner, but she had back-up, which was an arena filled with Islanders fans who were eager to put this series away.

The Coliseum comes together for the anthem. ????#Isles pic.twitter.com/7HCVMjM2To — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) June 9, 2021

This was awesome. Long Island loves the anthem, don’t even need a singer https://t.co/PQYN2S2i95 — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) June 10, 2021

My heart is full. The coliseum will forever have the best backup singers in the #NHL.#LGI pic.twitter.com/iOj0KqI3YL — Nicole Raviv (@thenicoleraviv) June 10, 2021

The Nassau Coliseum was alive last night with playoff fever and a tremendous display of national pride. I’ve been told these demonstrations of patriotism are rooted in racism and whiteness, and that displaying the American flag is a disturbing gesture. What happened last night before the game probably triggered liberals. It certainly made critical race theory proponents nervous. It shows how Americans…love this country. I know, it’s a true shocker. Only the most miserable people on the planet obsess about race. To ensure they’re not the only ones, they try to find converts, shame others who don’t follow, and use the media, who eat this stuff up, to make it seem more popular than it is. It’s not. This is a virus and scores of Islanders fans showed just how popular it is to bash America last night. News bulletin: it isn’t.

The Islanders now go on to face the team that eliminated them in the playoffs last year: the Tampa Bay Lightning.