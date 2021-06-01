ABC News Reporter Was Blunt About Trump, COVID, and the Wuhan Lab Leak Theory

It’s now a story. It’s now something that should be investigated by our intelligence agencies. The Wuhan lab leak theory is being peddled as if the media never dismissed it in the first place because the Trump administration ran with it. Republican senators also brought it up. The liberal media carpet-bombed this theory as grounded in racism. They smeared anyone who brought it up. It was dismissed as tin foil hat material. And now, it’s being looked at seriously. The experts cannot rule it out.

We have a video of Wuhan virology staffers being covered in blood, being bitten by bats, and not wearing the proper protective gear in handling these animals. We have new developments about three Wuhan staffers who fell ill with COVID-like symptoms in November of 2019. The lab destroyed samples the following month. China did nothing for a critical week to stop the spread when it was increasingly clear this virus was getting out of control. Even Dr. Anthony Fauci, who peddled noble lies like candy, is now doubting whether this virus arrived naturally.

Frankly, the media’s explanation for why they’re wrong again is that Trump said it so they couldn’t bother to investigate this or be objective. Tell me why the chant ‘CNN sucks’ is still catchy. Tell me why it is appropriate to call the liberal media the opposition press or better yet, enemies of the people? ABC News’ Jon Karl admitted that a lot of people have “egg” on their faces over the Wuhan lab leak theory, adding that some things may be true even if Donald Trump says them (via Mediaite):

ABC News’ Jon Karl said “a lot of people have egg on their face” for dismissing the Covid-19 lab leak theory because it was coming from people like former President Donald Trump, saying “some things may be true even if Donald Trump says them.” As Martha Raddatz conducted her Sunday morning panel for ABC’s This Week, she turned to Karl and noted the uptick of interest on the pandemic’s origin. Raddatz also referred to the conservatives and people in the Trump administration who’ve long held the position that the pandemic escaped from a Chinese laboratory instead of emerging naturally. […] I think a lot of people have egg on their face. This was an idea that was first put forward by Mike Pompeo… Donald Trump. And look, some things may be true even if Donald Trump said them. Because Trump was saying so much else, it was just out of control. And because he was — you know — making a frankly racist appeal, talking about ‘Kung Flu’ and the China virus, he put forward this notion… and it was widely dismissed.

Okay, there is no racist appeal when it comes to calling it the China virus. It came from China. If that’s the standard, then COVID’s “Indian variant” is racist. It’s this kind of woke crap that prevented the media from looking into this angle of the story. We did.

Every story these clowns do should come with an apology for why they ignored it and why they’re wrong. They cannot gaslight us on the Wuhan lab leak story. This isn’t breaking news or anything that should shock these people. They knew and ignored it to achieve a political aim. Period. Even out of office, Donald Trump continues to beat these people’s faces into the dirt.