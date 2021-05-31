It Looks Like the Usual Suspects Fell for the Fake News About Big Tech, Matt Gaetz, and Gun Rights

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL) are doing something the liberal media hates: speaking out. They’re on tour right now, and it’s driving the liberal media insane. Both complement each other with regards to their ability to stir up controversy. The pair adds zest of the American political scene, though in many other ways they go off half-cocked, making statements and declarations that are simply wrong and don’t help the party. Still, these two were elected and I’m certainly not on the bandwagon of booting people on the basis that some DC folks think they’re insane. We have these things called elections. Remove them that way barring any illegality. Gaetz could very well be on his way out over a sex scandal, but until he’s indicted, let’s wait and see. For Greene, she has done nothing but say things that many might not agree with; that’s not enough to be removed from Congress.

At any rate, because these two are hated by the liberal media, they’re going to lie about them. They’re not going to be able to withstand just listening to what they have to say during their Save America tour. If they had, they wouldn’t have peddled fake news about what Gaetz said about the Second Amendment and Big Tech. The liberal media line is that Gaetz said we should use the Second Amendment against Silicon Valley. In other words, we should go out and killed these people. That’s not what he said. Nick Arama at RedState filleted this lie:

Gaetz was speaking about the First Amendment — about Silicon Valley, Big Tech censorship and cancel culture. “Let us use the Constitution to strengthen our argument, and our movement. We have a First Amendment right to speak and assemble, and we better use it. The internet’s hall monitors out in Silicon Valley, they think they can suppress us, discourage us. Maybe if you’re just a little less patriotic, maybe if you just conform to their way of thinking a little more, then you will be allowed to participate in the digital world. Well, you know what? Silicon Valley can’t cancel this movement or this rally or this congressman.” He then started a separate point about the Second Amendment with, “We have a Second Amendment in this country, and I think we have an obligation to use it.” But the deceptive clip left out the context that those were two separate thoughts, with that last sentence being that start of a discussion of the Second Amendment…

The usual anti-Trump names that you see on CNN obviously fell for it. Arama noted that Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) also joined the chorus to no one’s shock.

And even Newsweek said that Gaetz never said what the Left thinks he said about gun rights and the censorship overlords at Big Tech:

The Florida Republican actually told an "America First" rally in Dalton, Georgia, that Big Tech firms were "the internet's hall monitors," and said they were trying to "suppress" conservatives as he called on the movement to use the First Amendment to speak and assemble. He later made a separate point about the Second Amendment and a Twitter user edited the speech to make it look like Gaetz was calling on people to shoot Silicon Valley employees. The clip went viral. […] He then added separately: " We have a Second Amendment in this country, and I think we have an obligation to use it. The Second Amendment—this is a little history for all the fake news media—the Second Amendment is not about hunting, it's not about recreation, it's not about sports. "The Second Amendment is about maintaining, within the citizenry, the ability to maintain an armed rebellion against the government, if that becomes necessary. A number of verified Twitter users shared the misleading clip of Gaetz's speech, which implied that he was calling on his supporters to bear arms against Silicon Valley staff. The clip cut out Gaetz's reference to the First Amendment, which makes it clear he is not calling on supporters to shoot Silicon Valley employees, but instead to simply exercise their rights to freedom of speech and assembly.

You simply cannot trust the liberal media or the Democrats. What else is new?