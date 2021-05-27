Biden Administration Is Backing Another Trump Policy in Alaska...And Greenies Won't Be Happy

This is welcome news. Oil drilling will start again in Alaska. Yes, you read that right. The Biden administration gave the go-ahead to this Trump-era initiative that has been in legal limbo for months. There was a partial injunction by a federal judge, and then Joe decided to issue a pause on all oil and natural gas projects on federal land. The Daily Caller broke down the various reporting on this project, which came down to the simple fact that angering a bunch of white liberals over this project is a small price to pay when indigenous groups and local labor unions already gave their blessing. Basically, Biden wouldn't get his head chopped off by his base. He might have to deal with a little tantrum, but in all—I'll take this small victory that might seem like apocalypse now for the environmental Left (via Daily Caller):

A federal appeals court judge granted a partial injunction in February blocking further construction. ConocoPhillips also faced headwinds after President Joe Biden issued a temporary moratorium on new oil and gas drilling permits on federal lands. But the administration’s recent filing argued the Trump administration’s decision to approve the project last October complied with environmental regulations in place at the time, according to Reuters. An Interior Department spokesman added that the plaintiffs in the lawsuit did not challenge its approval “within the time limitations associated with environmental review projects.” Although the Biden administration has proposed an aggressive climate agenda to scale back fossil fuel development, the project is backed by Alaska’s state government along with some tribal nations and labor unions, according to The New York Times.

When completed, this project will produce 100,000 barrels of oil a day for the next three decades. It all circles back to the fact that the United States' economy would never have enough power if we listened to these hippies. Sorry, we're not going to cover whole states in solar panels and even then, there would be an uproar over what to do about migratory bird patterns and related deaths. Ivanpah is the largest solar farm in the world. The $2.2 billion farm is in the Mojave Desert and has been a death trap for birds. They cook literally mid-flight where temperatures above the complex have reached 1,000-degrees Fahrenheit. And this will be an ongoing thing for the Planet Earth left-wingers. They want something that's supposedly green-friendly and then complain about how it will screw with the wildlife. It's a delay tactic. They don't want this stuff really. It's all about trashing the American economy. There's a lot of talk from these groups about controlling the means of supply. They're just using Mother Earth as a backdoor for a wholly Marxist agenda. You all know this already; just read AOC's Green New Deal.