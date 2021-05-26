Liberal Media

How a NYT Reporter Responded When Her Deleted Wuhan Lab Leak Theory Was Exposed

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: May 26, 2021 5:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
How a NYT Reporter Responded When Her Deleted Wuhan Lab Leak Theory Was Exposed

Source: Xiao Yijiu/Xinhua via AP

Everything is racism. We all know this. And when we venture into territory that makes liberals look like idiots, that chorus grows louder. The Wuhan lab leak theory has been reported by some. We did it here. We had multiple stories about this pandemic starting because of a Chinese lab leak (allegedly). It cannot be ruled out. The funny thing is how we’re all being gaslit on this development. 

Yes, CNN, MSNBC, etc. we knew! Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) knew as well. Donald Trump knew. Mike Pompeo knew. Everyone who dared mentioned how this virus escaped a lab was dismissed as a loony toon. Well, the experts cannot rule it out. Three lab technicians from that Wuhan virology lab were hospitalized with COVID-like symptoms in November of 2019. And now, even Anthony Fauci is doubting whether COVID was created through nature. What does this mean? It means that the liberal media is about to eat crap again. It means Trump was right. It means conservative media was right. The liberal media establishment is about to suffer multiple haymakers. They’re going to be flogged bloody—and they know it. 

So, revert to calling anyone who mentioned this theory as racist. That’s what one New York Times reporter said in a now-deleted tweet. Apoorva Mandavilli wrote, “Someday we will stop talking about the lab leak theory and maybe even admit its racist roots. But alas, that day is not yet here.” Oh, she had more musings (via Fox News):

"A theory can have racist roots and still gather reasonable supporters along the way," she wrote to a critic of her original point. "Doesn't make the roots any less racist or the theory any more convincing, though."

She later wrote that the notion the virus escaped from a lab was "possible" but not "plausible."

"And almost impossible to disprove, meaning it will probably not go away till people lose interest," she wrote.

[…]

Mandavilli's tweets come amid a media about-face on the lab leak theory, which outlets, including the Times, dismissed as a fringe or conspiracy theory last year when promoted by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Trump administration figures. Former New York Times health reporter Donald McNeil wrote last week that the theory had become "considerably stronger" over the past year.

Even liberal reporter Glenn Greenwald questioned how asking about the lab leak was racist.

“Can someone explain to me why it's racist to wonder if a virus escaped from a Chinese lab, but it's not racist to insist that it infected humans because of Chinese wet markets? If anything, isn't the latter more racist? Also, isn't the relevant question: *what happened*? Or no?” he tweeted.

When asked why she deleted the tweet by Fox News’ David Rutz, Mandavilli said, “I deleted it because it unleashed some incredibly nasty tweets and DMs. So please don't write about it."

Really? Well, she didn’t want us to write about it, so we wrote about it. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Tweet from 'C-List Celebrity' Inciting Violence Against Rand Paul Taken Down
Rebecca Downs
America's Largest Defense Contractor Sends Execs to Check Their Straight, White, Male Privilege
Spencer Brown
Americans Are Actually Split on January 6 Commission, Poll Finds
Rebecca Downs
Great News: 'Breakthrough' COVID Infections Remain Incredibly Rare and Unharmful Among Vaccinated
Guy Benson

ATF Nominee Offers 'Insanely Broad' Definition of 'Assault Weapon,' Which He Wants Banned
Katie Pavlich

Obama Pollster Has a Simple Piece of Advice for Dems Which White Libs Will Probably Hate

Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular