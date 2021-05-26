Is This Not News, Liberal Media? Joe and Hunter Biden Had Dinners with Disreputable Business Partners

This isn’t a story remember. What Joe and Hunter Biden did regarding their business dealings was not news, which was declared by National Public Radio and others. It was a distraction. This was the 2020 October Surprise. We all remember Hunter Biden dropping off his laptop for repairs in Delaware in 2019, forgetting to pick it up, and having all the dirty laundry of the Biden family business exposed to all. The New York Post first wrote about it. They got censored by Big Tech for over a week. The liberal media did all they could to suffocate this story which was corroborated by Hunter’s associate, Tony Bobulinski, who turned over all documents and devices in which the Biden family’s China businesses were hashed out. He was also interviewed by the FBI. Nothing.

Now, months later, we have more details about Joe Biden’s dinner meetings with questionable business leaders that were arranged by his son, Hunter (via NY Post):

Joe Biden met with Ukrainian, Russian and Kazakhstani business associates of his son’s at a dinner in Washington, DC, while he was vice president, records on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop show. The dinner, on April 16, 2015, was held in the private “Garden Room” at Café Milano, a Georgetown institution whose catchphrase is: “Where the world’s most powerful people go.” The next day, Hunter received an email from Vadym Pozharskyi, an executive of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, to thank him for introducing him to his father. “Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together,” Pozharskyi wrote on April 17, 2015. “It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure.” […] The guest list prepared by Hunter three weeks before the Café Milano dinner included Russian billionaire Yelena Baturina and her husband, corrupt former Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov, who since has died. Baturina wired $3.5 million on Feb. 14, 2014, to Rosemont Seneca Thornton LLC, a Delaware-based investment firm co-founded by Hunter and Devon Archer, a former adviser to Secretary of State John Kerry. The wires were flagged in suspicious activity reports provided by the Treasury to a Senate Republican inquiry into Hunter last year by the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

So, we have yet another example of Joe Biden being a total liar about not knowing what the hell Hunter was doing. He was involved in his business deals. He was benefitting from these arrangements. And it involved actors who might be working against the interests of the United States. China was—and that 2017 proposal with CEFC China Energy was hatched when Joe was still vice president under Obama.

There’s sleepy Joe, slow Joe, and now dirty Joe. We’ve known this for quite some time. Sadly, not many people paid attention for obvious reasons. The media never reported it and if they had, Joe probably wouldn’t be president right now.