The Liberal Media Eats Pavement After Wuhan Lab Leak Theory for COVID Cannot Be Ruled Out

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
May 21, 2021
Come with me on this journey because we need to go back in time for this one. Remember the Wuhan lab? Remember the folks who said the COVID pandemic occurred because of a leak, and that the wet market theory was used as a cover story? The ‘bat woman’ of Wuhan is at the center of this theory that was mocked, denigrated, and dismissed as tin foil hat material. It was lobbed during the Trump administration where every reporter rushed to take a swipe at the president. If Trump said the sky was blue, they’d fact-check and declare it orange. That’s how warped our media is because they’re not our friends. They’re not your friends either. They’re whores for the Democratic Party. So, while this theory and anyone who peddled it was dismissed, the experts have finally declared that it cannot be ruled out. 

These are my favorite stories, not the least subjecting the liberal media to their own nonsense. We get to rub their faces in it. Tell them they’re morons while knowing that with every fake news story they peddle, their tall walls which protect them get weaker. It’ll all come crashing down. Some could argue that it has as most people now think that reporters intentionally mislead the public. With the Russian collusion fiasco, could you blame them? 

So, take my hand as we review Drew Holden’s receipts of the liberal media being absolute morons and de facto mouthpieces for the Chinese Communist Party on the Wuhan Lab leak theory:

And finally, the finale (via Reuters):

The origin of the novel coronavirus is still unclear and the theory that it was caused by a laboratory leak needs to be taken seriously until there is a rigorous data-led investigation that proves it wrong, a group of leading scientists said.

COVID-19, which emerged in China in late 2019, has killed 3.34 million people, cost the world trillions of dollars in lost income and upended normal life for billions of people.

"More investigation is still needed to determine the origin of the pandemic," said the 18 scientists, including Ravindra Gupta, a clinical microbiologist at the University of Cambridge, and Jesse Bloom, who studies the evolution of viruses at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

"Theories of accidental release from a lab and zoonotic spillover both remain viable," the scientists including David Relman, professor of microbiology at Stanford, said in a letter to the journal Science.

The authors of the letter said the World Health Organization's investigation into the origins of the virus had not made a "balanced consideration" of the theory that it may have come from a laboratory incident.

Most Popular