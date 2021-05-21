The Liberal Media Eats Pavement After Wuhan Lab Leak Theory for COVID Cannot Be Ruled Out

Come with me on this journey because we need to go back in time for this one. Remember the Wuhan lab? Remember the folks who said the COVID pandemic occurred because of a leak, and that the wet market theory was used as a cover story? The ‘bat woman’ of Wuhan is at the center of this theory that was mocked, denigrated, and dismissed as tin foil hat material. It was lobbed during the Trump administration where every reporter rushed to take a swipe at the president. If Trump said the sky was blue, they’d fact-check and declare it orange. That’s how warped our media is because they’re not our friends. They’re not your friends either. They’re whores for the Democratic Party. So, while this theory and anyone who peddled it was dismissed, the experts have finally declared that it cannot be ruled out.

With the Russian collusion fiasco, could you blame them?

Drew Holden's receipts of the liberal media on the Wuhan Lab leak theory:

@SenTomCotton took much of the initial heat for suggesting this as a possibility back in January.



Here’s what the @nytimes had to say about his “fringe theory” that “lacks evidence” and which “scientists have dismissed.”



Apparently those concerns have been un-dismissed since. pic.twitter.com/u61hJGI7Mj — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 18, 2021

In another piece in 2020, @nytimes concluded that “most agencies remain skeptical” and “scientists are dismissive” of the lab leak theory. Unfortunately, appears that was certainly true, but not to their credit.



Yet another story continues to describe the idea as a conspiracy. pic.twitter.com/XbSi4pmXzQ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 18, 2021

But it wasn’t just NYT. @CNN was at the forefront, writing up a poll dismissively suggesting that an accidental release was “almost certainly not true,” called the lab in question “the focus of conspiracies” and, of course, used it to take shots at President Trump. pic.twitter.com/grBgezu9vk — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 18, 2021

@NPR might’ve been the most dismissive, running stories on back to back days suggesting there was nothing to the allegations & that scientists “debunk[ed]” & “dismiss[ed]” the idea of an accidental release.



They were, in retrospect, entirely wrong, but memoryholed these pieces. pic.twitter.com/JGYatFMSts — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 18, 2021

Perhaps the worst offender, though, was @washingtonpost who, in January of 2020, said that @SenTomCotton’s concerns about a potential lab leak in Wuhan were “fanning the embers of a conspiracy theory that has been repeatedly debunked by experts” (!!!) pic.twitter.com/eIj03VpQ3K — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 18, 2021

This from @politico is precisely the type of amnesia that infects reporting like this.



Two months ago, they were lamenting how warnings and concerns about bat research had been ignored.



A year before that, they chalked concerns about the Wuhan lab up to “conspiracy theories.” pic.twitter.com/J1PkKnI6Db — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 18, 2021

It’s hard to fault @CBSNews when the sources weren’t exactly bulletproof, in retrospect.



But that makes a broader point: journalists should be distrustful of official sources of info. That’s historically been true. Lately, it’s been anything but - leading to errors like this. pic.twitter.com/BM3t9TSXOd — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 18, 2021

@business apparently heard about the concerns tied to the lab, asked the lab run by communist autocrats if they were responsible for loosing a pandemic on the world, and when they (unsurprisingly) said no, Bloomberg reported it as fact. @forbes did the same. pic.twitter.com/zcARwHe8dt — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 18, 2021

And remember, all of this is coming from the same people who purport to be deeply concerned with the supposed plague of mis- and disinformation.@NellieBowles puts it perfectly: https://t.co/LugkwwvTVp — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 18, 2021

I never want to hear about Politifact. Ever. Never. Ever. I’m going to use these two screencaps if anyone ever cites that source. pic.twitter.com/5EPgpxEgiW — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) May 19, 2021

