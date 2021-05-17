At CNN, It Seems They Have Yet to Learn That Being Pro-Hitler Is...Bad

What is going on at CNN? We know they’re biased. We know they hate Trump. We know that apparently defeating Trump was a key goal of the control room, along with helping Black Lives Matter which took a hit since the spate of anti-Asian hate crimes were being committed by mostly black Americans. We knew this from their coverage. Project Veritas got it on video for us. But we’re not talking about how CNN is a liberal cesspool. No. We’re discussing how they had a pro-Hitler contributor named Adeel Raja. Yeah, apparently this dude based in Pakistan thinks we need Hitler, especially now. He tweeted this over the weekend, but his affinity for the infamous murderer goes back to 2014 (via Daily Caller):

CNN condemned a freelance contributor Sunday night after a widely-shared series of anti-Semitic pro-Hitler tweets were revealed. […] Raja had previously voiced his displeasure with Israel’s actions in the ongoing conflict with Hamas, referring to them as “terrorists” in a May 13 tweet as thousands of rockets were being fired into the Jewish state from Gaza. Social media users soon after dug up a series of old tweets from Raja praising the Nazi leader. “The only reason I am supporting Germany in the finals – Hitler was a German and he did good with those Jews!” Raja wrote on the day of the 2014 FIFA World Cup in which Germany defeated Argentina. “Hail Hitler,” Raja tweeted the next day.

Well, CNN said that Raja is no longer going to be associated with the network or its journalistic undertakings anymore. He’s been mostly contributing reports about Pakistan, and he’s had a byline with the organization since 2014.

Horrifying tweets by CNN freelancer @adeelraja!



CNN Statement:



“As a freelancer, his reporting contributed to some newsgathering efforts from Islamabad. However, in light of these abhorrent statements, he will not be working with CNN again in any capacity.” pic.twitter.com/CfxQrSKyqY — Yashar Ali ?? (@yashar) May 17, 2021

“In light of these abhorrent statements, he will not be working with CNN again in any capacity,” they said.

Well, I would hope so, fellas. I would hope so. I can’t believe this needs to be said but using folks who are pro-Hitler is probably not best for the business, you know. Nazis are bad. Then again, given the liberal media’s reluctance to slam Hamas’ campaign of terrorism against Israel right now—I can see how this oversight could have happened.

And yes, Hamas and radical Islamic terrorism are bad. They’re the bad guys, liberal media. Everyone seems to know this but you.