Mitt Romney Was Censured In His state and After His Recent Remarks...It Was Deserved

Sen. Mitt Romney was censured by Republicans in his state last week. He was booed at the Weber County Republican Convention. He remains adamant in his never Trump position and maybe that censure was deserved given his siding with Democrats on the former president’s politically motivated impeachment (via The Federalist):

Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who voted to convict Trump in the last two Senate impeachment proceedings, was censured over the weekend by the Weber County GOP. “The Weber County Republican Convention censures Mitt Romney for his votes to convict President Trump in two U.S. Senate impeachment trials,” the resolution stated. “The Weber County Republican Convention thanks Senator Mike Lee for his votes to protect due process and the US Constitution by voting against the unconstitutional charges. The Weber County Republican Convention also thanks Congressmen Chris Stewart, John Curtis, Blake Moore, and Burgess Owens for voting against the Democrats’ politically motivated articles of impeachment.” Romney received boos upon addressing attendees at the convention on May 1, whereas Utah Sen. Mike Lee was cheered.

Mitt maybe could have hopped back on the path to redemption with his support for Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination, but that’s over. Mitt will be a thorn in our side. Unless we find someone, who can beat him in a primary when he’s up for re-election, we shouldn’t be shocked that he’ll take the position the base hates. He recently said that the January 6 Capitol Hill riot was an insurrection (via The Hill):

Speaking to HuffPost on Thursday, Romney noted that the mob attack resulted in severe property damage and death. “I was there,” Romney said. “What happened was a violent effort to interfere with and prevent the constitutional order of installing a new president.” “As such, it was an insurrection against the Constitution that resulted in severe property damage, severe injuries and death,” he continued.

Insurrection? Even some hardcore liberal reporters saw through the media narrative on this one, Mitt. He’ll be annoying, but Mitt is Mitt. Until we find a primary challenger, we’ll just have to deal. He was elected. He’ll speak his mind, even if he’s on an island by himself.

Does anyone find it odd that there was supposedly a terrifying outbreak of "insurrection" 39 days ago but since then absolutely nothing "insurrectionary" has happened — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 15, 2021

The "insurrection" wasn't an "existential test" of anything except the ability of the media/political class to self-servingly hype ridiculous overblown threats — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) April 29, 2021