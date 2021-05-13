Maryland State Employee Under Investigation After She Was Caught Making an Absurd Comparison About Cops

Yeah, what she said does warrant an inquiry. What the hell is going on with these so-called diversity trainings? We all know they’ve morphed into ‘bash white people’ seminars, along with being a vehicle to peddle woke nonsense. Coca-Cola did one of these where one of the slots in this presentation was talking about being less white. That circus over there has temporarily ended after the general counsel abruptly left the company. What happened in Maryland is an entirely different level of crazy. Apparently, during one of these seminars, a state employee compared police officers to Nazis. This was bound to happen. The Daily Caller obtained the video:





Dr. Kara Hunt, the Director of Education and Outreach for the Maryland Commission on Civil Rights, compared police officers and the institution of policing to Nazis and Nazi Germany on two separate occasions during an April 1 racial equity training she conducted for the Montgomery County Parks Department. The Maryland Commission on Civil Rights opened an investigation into Hunt’s training after a police officer in attendance lodged an informal complaint. Hunt previously denied to the Bethesda Beat that she made the comparisons. In video of the training, obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller, Hunt uses multiple Nazi analogies to discuss police officers and policing. […] Later in the training, a participant tells Hunt that she does not believe “calling all police officers Nazis is the … way to help them [white people] understand” racial issues in American society. In response, Hunt denies saying all police officers are Nazis, but doubles down on the comparison. “You would never say, ‘why can’t you understand that there are good Nazis?’ even if many Nazis said during that period of time that they never killed anyone, never harmed anyone, that they were in fear of what would happen to them and their families in the event that they did not join the regime. You still wouldn’t say, ‘no that’s reasonable.'”

Let the ‘woke’ ramble is what I say. It only drives more voters into the GOP camp, which we saw in 2020 with black and Hispanic voters. And most of the time, it’s because white liberals are just as insane as the content of this seminar. Calling police Nazis isn’t a winning message, just like ‘defunding the police' isn't either.

Hint: being pro-crime and bashing the people who keep us safe isn’t a winning political strategy.