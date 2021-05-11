Reporters are Allowing Biden's Crew to Edit Their Quotes

So, can we just admit we have state media? I mean, we’ve known for quite a while considering how the liberal media behaves, but it should be made official now. Biden’s crew polices reporters’ quotes about their coverage of the administration. Are we supposed to be shocked? Are we supposed to shrug? Is this supposed to be viewed as being a kosher policy? Oh, yes, Trump’s crew did it as well, but not this often. If it were this frequent, you bet there would have been a level-five meltdown accompanied with endless pieces about how this is akin to the Soviet Politburo. But there’s one aspect that’s being overlooked, and you already know it.

Biden is a Democrat. He’s a Democrat, so it’s ok. The media is a friend of the administration, so it’s fine. Everything is good. They trust each other because they all have the same aims and goals. They all think alike. They’re good. The liberal media and the Democratic Party—a most corrupt and incestuous union that’s been holding strong for decades. This tidbit was revealed by Politico, who noted the policy when they did a profile on Biden’s communications director. Yes, there are unnamed reporters who are frustrated. It was the same with the Obama administration, but did they ever do anything about it? No. It’s because, at the end of the day, though these reporters’ jobs might be a little bit harder, or so they say, they’re liberals; they’ll go along with anything their people do (via Politico):

West Wing Playbook must make a confession here. We have participated in such arrangements too. The other week, the White House asked for background with quote approval for an interview with White House communications director KATE BEDINGFIELD for a profile about speechwriter VINAY REDDY. Close to deadline and with our editors giving us side-eye about filing late, we agreed. The practice allows the White House an extra measure of control as it tries to craft press coverage. At its best, quote approval allows sources to speak more candidly about their work. At its worst, it gives public officials a way to obfuscate or screen their own admissions and words. The Biden White House isn’t the first to employ the practice. Many reporters say it’s reminiscent of the tightly controlled Obama White House. The Trump White House used it, too. But reporters say Trump’s team did so less frequently than Biden’s team — which also used the tactic during the campaign — and a number of current White House reporters have become increasingly frustrated by what they see as its abuse. “The rule treats them like coddled Capitol Hill pages and that’s not who they are or the protections they deserve,” said one reporter. “Every reporter I work with has encountered the same practice,” said another. But, as is often the case with the unwieldy White House press corps, there is a collective action problem. Reporters are reluctant to say no to using background with quote approval because it could put them at a disadvantage with their competitors. “The only way the press has the power to push back against this is if we all band together,” said the first reporter. At least one White House reporting team has been talking internally about reaching out to other outlets to push the Biden team to stop the practice. “Have any reporters talked about mutinying?” the second reporter asked us. “If you start fomenting an insurrection, keep me updated.”

Yeah, there will be no mutiny. There are some who are probably angry—sure—but they’ll endure this treatment because Biden is a liberal. He’s one of them. And this is the price you pay if you want to remold the country, provide taxpayer-funded abortions, implement tax hikes, pass gun control, and other stuff that’s very not Trump, for lack of a better term. It may suck, but hey, it’s not Trump. No mean tweets, right?

Also, this is the house you built, guys. You backed this guy. He’s your boy. You put him in there, so deal with it. There are choices and consequences. You wanted Biden to be president, but he won’t take your questions. If he does, it’s very carefully curated to not make this administration look like Biden’s brain activity is registering at virtually zero every day. So, in some ways, I can see why you’re fed total BS. But remember, for all their whining, they support Biden and his agenda, so it’s a nice crocodile tears exercise for these Democratic operatives who call themselves reporters. If they were just honest and admitted they’re biased, then it’s a whole other story, but they keep this veneer going that they’re impartial and fight for freedom of the press, which is becoming embarrassing. These folks just admitted they allowed Biden’s people to perform surgery on their profile piece.

Cheers.