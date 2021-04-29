Did You Catch What CNN's Chief Political Analyst Said About Biden, Warp Speed, and the Covid Vaccine?

This right here is why the liberal media is mocked and disregarded. It deserves to be. This incident borders on state media antics we see from North Korea and banana republics. Of course, we all knew that the establishment media would treat Joe Biden’s address to Congress like an earth-shattering event. Joe’s our savior. Everything he’s done has never ever been accomplished in the history of the United States, right? Just how no viruses ever existed until COVID came along. It’s all nauseating. Yet, what CNN’s Chief Political Analyst Gloria Borger said at the conclusion of Biden’s speech was not only fake news, but it also offered another piece of solid evidence that we’re entering an era of de facto state media.

Over on CNN, Gloria Borger claims "everybody understands that Operation Warp Speed happened under Joe Biden."



No one issues a correction. pic.twitter.com/cHBvTde32w — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 29, 2021

Gloria Borger issues on-air correction:



"I misstated it earlier, Donald Trump gets credit for Operation Warp Speed, but Joe Biden gets credit on getting those vaccines...into your arms."



She fails to note the Trump admin was already vaccinating at a pace to meet Biden's goals. pic.twitter.com/ebdB8exXJL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 29, 2021

There are many more examples, but this one right here sticks out since it’s so utterly incorrect. Borger said that it was Joe Biden who launched Operation Warp Speed, that it was his initiative to get us a COVID vaccine. We now have three, but that was a Trump initiative—and everyone mocked him when he said last year that by April 2021, all Americans who are eligible for the vaccine could get a shot. Well, that happened. Even when he’s out of office, he’s owning the liberal media. Also, no one corrected Borger when she peddled this grade-A piece of fake news. Yes, she corrected the record later, but the hand grenade was lobbed, and it went off. The damage is done. Also, a great many Americans probably already believe that which speaks to how these know the power of their misinformation.

Operation Warp Speed happened under Biden. We are being gaslighted daily. They’re believing their own lies.

I’ll just take this moment to say this: Thank you, President Trump.

Your Operation Warp Speed remains a tremendous domestic achievement not just for your president, but for the country. It’s why we’re near herd immunity on COVID. It’s why there’s light at the end of the tunnel.