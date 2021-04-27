Florida

Pollster Bound to Infuriate Liberals with His Take on How Florida Handled COVID

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Apr 27, 2021 1:20 PM
  Share   Tweet
Pollster Bound to Infuriate Liberals with His Take on How Florida Handled COVID

Source: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Nate Silver often draws sighs from conservatives with his usually liberal takes, but a broken clock is right twice a day. And sometimes it’s on issues louder than others. The FiveThirtyEight founder has recently doled out some observations and data analyses that probably have infuriated his liberal audience because—well, they’re not really attacking Republicans so much as it is ripping Democrats and the media for peddling fake narratives on COVID. 

He ripped Anthony Fauci for gaslighting us on vaccines when the former said that the vaccinated still have to remain in their homes. He’s thrown cold water on the panic peddlers for ginning up fake narratives on a fourth COVID wave. And now his latest take is sure to drive his audience insane by declaring that given the data set so far, Florida wasn’t a disaster in managing COVID, noting that “there are a lot of bad takes about Florida.”

Guy noted three reasons why Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, is so hated by the liberal media. He had the audacity to win the 2018 gubernatorial election, he’s the heir apparent to the Trump coalition, and he’s told the media and the COVID experts to shove it and proved them wrong at every turn. Hell, even Bill Maher has credited DeSantis with his handling of COVID, along with bashing liberals who are as grossly misinformed about COVID as the people they supposedly think are neanderthals on the issue. 


  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

This Is What Killed More People Than COVID in San Francisco Last Year
Matt Vespa
In New Announcement, CDC Tells Americans What They Already Knew
Spencer Brown
Former Obama Scientist: No, the Science Isn't Settled on 'Climate Change'
Katie Pavlich
Epicurious Grilled Over Latest Announcement About Beef
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Calls for Kerry's Resignation Mount After Bombshell Allegations Surface
Reagan McCarthy
Congressman Warns About Where Cartels Control Territory and It Isn't Just on the Border
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular