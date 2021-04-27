Laugh Or...Laugh? Liz Cheney Says She Could Run for President in 2024...And Trump Just Weighed In

She’s probably not going to do it, but c’mon, lady. Just stop. Staunch anti-Trump Republican Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said she’s might consider a 2024 run for president. I mean, this would be a good joke. The woman has been vocal about her antipathy towards President Donald Trump and his base. What she doesn’t know—to this day—is that this is his party. There’s been a populist upheaval and the base wants Trump to be a significant factor in determining its future. Lizzy disagrees—but why even throw this out there unless you want to be dragged (via Fox News):

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming isn’t closing any doors to a potential 2024 run for the White House.

"I’m not going to rule anything in or out. Ever is a long time," the third-ranking GOP lawmaker in the House of Representatives told the New York Post in an interview that was published Monday. Cheney, who’s attending the House Republican retreat in Orlando, Florida, was asked if she’d consider a 2024 presidential bid. A longtime vocal GOP critic of then-President Donald Trump, Cheney was the most high-profile of the 10 House Republicans who voted in January to impeach Trump on a charge of inciting the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by right-wing extremists and other Trump supporters, who aimed to disrupt congressional certification of Trump's presidential election defeat by Joe Biden.

And now Trump has weighed in:

Liz Cheney is polling sooo low in Wyoming, and has sooo little support, even from the Wyoming Republican Party, that she is looking for a way out of her Congressional race. Based on all polling, there is no way she can win. She’ll either be yet another lobbyist or maybe embarrass her family by running for President, in order to save face. This warmongering fool wants to stay in the Middle East and Afghanistan for another 19 years, but doesn’t consider the big picture—Russia and China!

Liz is at risk of being challenged in a primary. She should focus on things that are more grounded in reality.