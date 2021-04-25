The COVID Panic Mafia's Mask Fetish Just Went Up in Flames. MIT Researchers Torched It.

How many times have we seen it from the liberal media? They detail a large gathering, with the insufferable comment “no masks.” The mask has been the crutch for the panic peddlers, something they think offers a total shield against COVID. Wrong. It doesn’t. I wore a mask and I still contracted the virus last November. Second, the so-called experts led by Dr. Anthony Fauci and his crew have clung to mask-wearing even for those who have been vaccinated which is nothing but theater. If we go down the list, the experts have been wrong on just about everything. Contracting this virus via surfaces, masks, testing, reopening schools—you name it. They have tried to scare us into submission over a virus with a 90+ percent survivability rate, plus three vaccines. This fear circus was never going to last.

After weeks of doom and gloom about a fourth wave—it hasn’t happened. Only Michigan is seeing a serious spike, possibly because Gov. Whitmer is keeping people locked up. Staying inside is the worst thing you can do. Meanwhile, Texas has reopened fully. There is no more mask mandate—and the state hasn’t seen a spike. Oh, and this occurred over five weeks ago. Sorry, spring break didn’t create a COVID doomsday. Why? We’re probably damn close to herd immunity, though Fauci will never say that. In the meantime, the narrative from the COVID panic peddlers and the liberal media about mask-wearing and social distancing took a hit with a new MIT study that says both are worthless. Oh, and the caps on indoors occupancy are also not backed up by science and keeping windows open, fans blowing, and overall fresh air circulating is just as good as a new filtration system. In other words, teachers’ unions really have no reason to stay home anymore (via CNBC):

The risk of being exposed to Covid-19 indoors is as great at 60 feet as it is at 6 feet — even when wearing a mask, according to a new study by Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers who challenge social distancing guidelines adopted across the world. MIT professors Martin Z. Bazant, who teaches chemical engineering and applied mathematics, and John W.M. Bush, who teaches applied mathematics, developed a method of calculating exposure risk to Covid-19 in an indoor setting that factors in a variety of issues that could affect transmission, including the amount of time spent inside, air filtration and circulation, immunization, variant strains, mask use, and even respiratory activity such as breathing, eating, speaking or singing. Bazant and Bush question long-held Covid-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization in a peer-reviewed study published earlier this week in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science of the United States of America. “We argue there really isn’t much of a benefit to the 6-foot rule, especially when people are wearing masks,” Bazant said in an interview. “It really has no physical basis because the air a person is breathing while wearing a mask tends to rise and comes down elsewhere in the room so you’re more exposed to the average background than you are to a person at a distance.” The important variable the CDC and the WHO have overlooked is the amount of time spent indoors, Bazant said. The longer someone is inside with an infected person, the greater the chance of transmission, he said. Opening windows or installing new fans to keep the air moving could also be just as effective or more effective than spending large amounts of money on a new filtration system, he said. Bazant also says that guidelines enforcing indoor occupancy caps are flawed. He said 20 people gathered inside for 1 minute is probably fine, but not over the course of several hours, he said. “What our analysis continues to show is that many spaces that have been shut down in fact don’t need to be. Often times the space is large enough, the ventilation is good enough, the amount of time people spend together is such that those spaces can be safely operated even at full capacity and the scientific support for reduced capacity in those spaces is really not very good,” Bazant said. “I think if you run the numbers, even right now for many types of spaces you’d find that there is not a need for occupancy restrictions.” Six-feet social distancing rules that inadvertently result in closed businesses and schools are “just not reasonable,” according to Bazant.

So, the occupancy rules are garbage. Fresh air and fans are just as effective as an expensive filtration system. The six-feet apart rule is ridiculous, and masks don’t protect you all that much. So, Fauci was wrong. The experts were wrong. But they’re so arrogant they cannot admit a mistake. They’ve taken a scared straight approach. Bill Maher actually offered a biting and rational commentary on how a) liberals are just as misinformed as the people they mock regarding this virus, and b) the experts opted not to give it to us straight which set us on this messaging mess that’s plagued us for a year. Yes, Maher made a pun about Trump and bleach, but he’s a comedian and a liberal. He’s bound to make a joke—but the overall message is clear: this isn’t the time to be mixing politics with the messaging on COVID. Fauci is a bureaucrat. The CDC director is a bureaucrat. They all have agendas. And they’re not gods. They’re not oracles. They were wrong. They’ve been wrong. And now they want us to live in fear because of variants. Sorry, the variants aren’t more lethal, so again they get a shovel to the face. We’re done. And you cannot tell us what we can and cannot do on the Fourth of July, doc. Your time is up. Shut up and let us reopen at will.





Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott lead the way. Oh, and teachers now have to get back to work for real this time.