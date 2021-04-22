Caught Red-Handed: NBC News Busted for Editing Out a Crucial Detail in the 911 Call of the Ohio Shooting

They cannot be this stupid, right? After CBS News was caught editing the bodycam footage of the police shooting of Adam Toledo in Chicago, which has also sparked outrage, NBC News decides to edit the 911 call concerning the officer-involved shooting in Ohio, where a 16-year-old was shot and killed after she tried to stab another person (via Columbus Dispatch):

In an unprecedented move, Columbus police showed body camera footage of the shooting of a 16-year-old girl by a Columbus police officer just hours after the incident on the Southeast Side. The shooting, which happened about 20 minutes before a guilty verdict was announced in the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd, prompted hundreds to protest at the shooting site and Downtown. The video shows an officer approaching a driveway with a group of young people standing there. In the video, it appears that the 16-year-old, identified now as Ma’Khia Bryant, who was moments later shot by police, pushes or swings at a person, who falls to the ground. Bryant then appears to swing a knife at a girl who is on the hood of a car, and the officer fires his weapon what sounds like four times, striking Bryant, who died a short time later. "It's a tragic day in the city of Columbus. It's a horrible, heartbreaking situation," Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. "We felt transparency in sharing this footage, as incomplete as it is at this time" was critical.

Yeah, this word “appears” keeps popping up. It’s just another exercise in the liberal media being unable or unwilling, to tell the truth. The video is quite clear [WARNING: graphic content]:





And the 911 caller is also very specific as to why she’s asking for police assistance prior to the shooting (via Fox News):

A 911 caller alerted police that someone was "trying to stab us" before the fatal officer-involved shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant, who appeared to attack two other females with a knife on Tuesday. Police released new information about the case on Wednesday, including two 911 calls, the body-worn camera footage of three officers who responded to the call and the identity of the officer who pulled the trigger. The first 911 call came in at 4:32 p.m. The caller, who has not been identified by police, said amid a commotion in the background, "[indistinguishable]...trying to fight us, trying to stab us, trying to put their hands on our grandma. Get here now."

And for some reason, NBC News decided to edit out the stabbing portion in that 911 call. Nicholas Fondacaro of Newsbusters caught the outlet red-handed. It would seem CBS News learned from their Toldeo screw up. And ABC News also highlighted how Ms. Brown was armed during this melee which led to her death:

In their report on the officer-involved shooting in Columbus, Ohio, NBC Nightly News deceptively edited the 911 call to leave out the part where the caller says a girl was "trying to stab us." They also don't show viewers the knife in the attacker's hand just before the shots. pic.twitter.com/r5uXD1qDb1 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 22, 2021

In stark contrast, CBS Evening News showed the important part of the 911 call. "These grown girls over here trying to fight us, trying to stab us," the caller says.

They also slow down the video and zoom in on the knife in the attacker's hand. pic.twitter.com/izvXaUH6Ki — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 22, 2021

For World News Tonight's part, ABC also shared the important part of the 911 call where the attempted stabbing was mentioned. They also stopped the video and highlighted the knife. pic.twitter.com/Ti9j4JNLaS — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 22, 2021

While ABC and CBS highlighted the knife in the attacker's hand, this is how NBC highlighted it. On the ground. pic.twitter.com/5v9odEuOIj — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 22, 2021

Oh, and Adam Toledo was armed with a handgun when he was shot. Is it disturbing that he was only 13 years old? Yes, but this is the brutal nature of policing at times. This Ohio shooting saw an armed woman attacking someone else with a knife and the officer had seconds to react. The 911 call says there were armed suspects in this brawl. Why would NBC News edit this if not to spread misinformation and a narrative that only bolsters liberal America’s unhinged obsession with defunding the police? This is deliberate, a throwback to when they edited the 911 call made by George Zimmerman in the Trayvon Martin case.